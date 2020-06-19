All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 2314 W. Tennessee St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2314 W. Tennessee St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

2314 W. Tennessee St

2314 West Tennessee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2314 West Tennessee Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Amelia Circle

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2314 W TENNESSEE ST - POOL - AWESOME POOL HOME, CENTRAL HVAC, CEILING FANS, POOL SERVICE AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, CORNER LOT LOCATED IN BETWEEN TCC AND FSU.

(RLNE4529259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 W. Tennessee St have any available units?
2314 W. Tennessee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 W. Tennessee St have?
Some of 2314 W. Tennessee St's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 W. Tennessee St currently offering any rent specials?
2314 W. Tennessee St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 W. Tennessee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 W. Tennessee St is pet friendly.
Does 2314 W. Tennessee St offer parking?
No, 2314 W. Tennessee St does not offer parking.
Does 2314 W. Tennessee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 W. Tennessee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 W. Tennessee St have a pool?
Yes, 2314 W. Tennessee St has a pool.
Does 2314 W. Tennessee St have accessible units?
No, 2314 W. Tennessee St does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 W. Tennessee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 W. Tennessee St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Capital Ridge Apartments
3255 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
2626 Park
2626 E Park Ave
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University