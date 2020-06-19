Rent Calculator
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2314 W. Tennessee St
2314 West Tennessee Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2314 West Tennessee Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Amelia Circle
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2314 W TENNESSEE ST - POOL - AWESOME POOL HOME, CENTRAL HVAC, CEILING FANS, POOL SERVICE AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, CORNER LOT LOCATED IN BETWEEN TCC AND FSU.
(RLNE4529259)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2314 W. Tennessee St have any available units?
2314 W. Tennessee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tallahassee, FL
.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tallahassee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2314 W. Tennessee St have?
Some of 2314 W. Tennessee St's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2314 W. Tennessee St currently offering any rent specials?
2314 W. Tennessee St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 W. Tennessee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 W. Tennessee St is pet friendly.
Does 2314 W. Tennessee St offer parking?
No, 2314 W. Tennessee St does not offer parking.
Does 2314 W. Tennessee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 W. Tennessee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 W. Tennessee St have a pool?
Yes, 2314 W. Tennessee St has a pool.
Does 2314 W. Tennessee St have accessible units?
No, 2314 W. Tennessee St does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 W. Tennessee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 W. Tennessee St does not have units with dishwashers.
