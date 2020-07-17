All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1931 Nanticoke Circle

1931 Nanticoke Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1931 Nanticoke Circle, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Forrest Heights-Holly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
1931 Nanticoke Circle Available 08/19/20 Great Home off High Road - This brick home is nestled among towering oaks on a large shaded lot in Holly Hills just minutes from everything. Front courtyard at entry opens to a spacious living area with wood floors and loads of windows. Nearby is an updated bright kitchen with recent appliances and a cozy dining area. Large bedrooms with walk in closets and a private master suite. Guest bedrooms share a nearby hall bathroom. Screened porch adds to the living space overlooking the large fenced in yard. Large fenced back yard and screened porch. Call for private tour ASAP! Pre- lease for FALL. Pet friendly!

(RLNE2224197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 Nanticoke Circle have any available units?
1931 Nanticoke Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 Nanticoke Circle have?
Some of 1931 Nanticoke Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 Nanticoke Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1931 Nanticoke Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 Nanticoke Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1931 Nanticoke Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1931 Nanticoke Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1931 Nanticoke Circle offers parking.
Does 1931 Nanticoke Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 Nanticoke Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 Nanticoke Circle have a pool?
No, 1931 Nanticoke Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1931 Nanticoke Circle have accessible units?
No, 1931 Nanticoke Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 Nanticoke Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1931 Nanticoke Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
