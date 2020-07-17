1931 Nanticoke Circle Available 08/19/20 Great Home off High Road - This brick home is nestled among towering oaks on a large shaded lot in Holly Hills just minutes from everything. Front courtyard at entry opens to a spacious living area with wood floors and loads of windows. Nearby is an updated bright kitchen with recent appliances and a cozy dining area. Large bedrooms with walk in closets and a private master suite. Guest bedrooms share a nearby hall bathroom. Screened porch adds to the living space overlooking the large fenced in yard. Large fenced back yard and screened porch. Call for private tour ASAP! Pre- lease for FALL. Pet friendly!
(RLNE2224197)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1931 Nanticoke Circle have any available units?
1931 Nanticoke Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.