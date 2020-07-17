Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage that sits on a huge lot with a massive fenced in back yard! Carport parking, small kitchen with updated cabinets and good storage. Original hardwood floors throughout the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1701 Pepper Drive have any available units?
