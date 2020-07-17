All apartments in Tallahassee
1701 Pepper Drive

1701 Pepper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Pepper Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage that sits on a huge lot with a massive fenced in back yard! Carport parking, small kitchen with updated cabinets and good storage. Original hardwood floors throughout the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Pepper Drive have any available units?
1701 Pepper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Pepper Drive have?
Some of 1701 Pepper Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Pepper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Pepper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Pepper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Pepper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1701 Pepper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Pepper Drive offers parking.
Does 1701 Pepper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Pepper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Pepper Drive have a pool?
No, 1701 Pepper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Pepper Drive have accessible units?
No, 1701 Pepper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Pepper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Pepper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
