Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1310 Milton

1310 Milton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Milton Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Levy Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1310 Milton Available 07/10/20 Levy Park Home - CUTE 2/1 house with many updates!!! Lots of character, wood floors, open floor plan with separate living room dining room and kitchen with pantry. Utility room off of kitchen with new stackable washer and dryer. Two bedrooms and linen closet, recently remodeled bathroom. Rent $975, Security Deposit $975, $50 per person application fee, $200 pet fee for approved pet. For qualification details, application, to schedule a viewing and additional information, please visit our website at www.4renttallahassee.com

(RLNE3038617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Milton have any available units?
1310 Milton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Milton have?
Some of 1310 Milton's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Milton currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Milton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Milton pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Milton is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Milton offer parking?
No, 1310 Milton does not offer parking.
Does 1310 Milton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 Milton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Milton have a pool?
No, 1310 Milton does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Milton have accessible units?
No, 1310 Milton does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Milton have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Milton does not have units with dishwashers.
