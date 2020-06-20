Amenities

1310 Milton Available 07/10/20 Levy Park Home - CUTE 2/1 house with many updates!!! Lots of character, wood floors, open floor plan with separate living room dining room and kitchen with pantry. Utility room off of kitchen with new stackable washer and dryer. Two bedrooms and linen closet, recently remodeled bathroom. Rent $975, Security Deposit $975, $50 per person application fee, $200 pet fee for approved pet. For qualification details, application, to schedule a viewing and additional information, please visit our website at www.4renttallahassee.com



