Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1235 Lucy Street

1235 Lucy Street · (850) 508-0066
Location

1235 Lucy Street, Tallahassee, FL 32308
Old Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1235 Lucy Street · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1602 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
All Brick Single Family Home in the Brockswood Community - Available for lease is this great home located in the Brockswood Park Community just of Magnolia.

The home has tons of charm and character. Built in 1957 the beautiful design of this house shines through! With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, separate living area and kitchen you'll feel right at home on Lucy Street.

The home has a sun/florida room that leads you to the back patio and partially fenced backyard. Perfect for bbq's and family outings.

Just minutes from hospitals, schools and a short drive to Downtown & Midtown Tallahassee.

The home has been professionally painted and cleaned.

Includes Lawn Service.

We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist. Any ads found on Craigslist are frauds.

Offered for lease by:
Gtwo Property Services LLC
1210 Miccosukee Road, Ste 2
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Schools:
Sullivan
Cobb
Leon

(RLNE4203280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 Lucy Street have any available units?
1235 Lucy Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 Lucy Street have?
Some of 1235 Lucy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 Lucy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Lucy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Lucy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1235 Lucy Street is pet friendly.
Does 1235 Lucy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1235 Lucy Street does offer parking.
Does 1235 Lucy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 Lucy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Lucy Street have a pool?
No, 1235 Lucy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1235 Lucy Street have accessible units?
No, 1235 Lucy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Lucy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 Lucy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
