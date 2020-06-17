1235 Lucy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

All Brick Single Family Home in the Brockswood Community - Available for lease is this great home located in the Brockswood Park Community just of Magnolia.



The home has tons of charm and character. Built in 1957 the beautiful design of this house shines through! With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, separate living area and kitchen you'll feel right at home on Lucy Street.



The home has a sun/florida room that leads you to the back patio and partially fenced backyard. Perfect for bbq's and family outings.



Just minutes from hospitals, schools and a short drive to Downtown & Midtown Tallahassee.



The home has been professionally painted and cleaned.



Includes Lawn Service.



We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist. Any ads found on Craigslist are frauds.



Offered for lease by:

Gtwo Property Services LLC

1210 Miccosukee Road, Ste 2

Tallahassee, FL 32308



Schools:

Sullivan

Cobb

Leon



(RLNE4203280)