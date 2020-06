Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautiful condo in this 55 plus community, apt is in impeccable conditions, it offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with a balcony overlooking the small, lake, this is also a community that have access to a club house and is well center and in close proximity to shops, supermarket, its a MUST see. Beautifully updated apartment with spectacular views, A++ resort like community.