5972 NW 19th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Recently renovated Large 2 Bed /1 Bath. New kitchen 42-inch cabinets with soft close drawers and doors, Newer appliances, Granite countertop, beautiful glass tile backsplash. Newer bathroom. New fixtures, Walk-in closet in master, large closet in the guestroom. Beautiful porcelain tile floors throughout. Washer & Dryer on the building. Rent includes WATER and PEST control service. ...NO HOA. A minimum credit score of 620. NO prior eviction or felonies!!! Must provide proof of income (Household income 2.5 times monthly rent). Professionally managed and maintained. All NEW IMPACT WINDOWS will be installed in the next 6 weeks. Rapid approval, all decisions made within 48 hours of application!!! Hurry won't last.