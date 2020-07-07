All apartments in Sunrise
Find more places like 5972 NW 19th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunrise, FL
/
5972 NW 19th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

5972 NW 19th St

5972 Northwest 19th Street · (954) 980-0006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunrise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5972 Northwest 19th Street, Sunrise, FL 33313
Sunrise Golf Village East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated Large 2 Bed /1 Bath. New kitchen 42-inch cabinets with soft close drawers and doors, Newer appliances, Granite countertop, beautiful glass tile backsplash. Newer bathroom. New fixtures, Walk-in closet in master, large closet in the guestroom. Beautiful porcelain tile floors throughout. Washer & Dryer on the building. Rent includes WATER and PEST control service. ...NO HOA. A minimum credit score of 620. NO prior eviction or felonies!!! Must provide proof of income (Household income 2.5 times monthly rent). Professionally managed and maintained. All NEW IMPACT WINDOWS will be installed in the next 6 weeks. Rapid approval, all decisions made within 48 hours of application!!! Hurry won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5972 NW 19th St have any available units?
5972 NW 19th St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5972 NW 19th St have?
Some of 5972 NW 19th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5972 NW 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
5972 NW 19th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5972 NW 19th St pet-friendly?
No, 5972 NW 19th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise.
Does 5972 NW 19th St offer parking?
No, 5972 NW 19th St does not offer parking.
Does 5972 NW 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5972 NW 19th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5972 NW 19th St have a pool?
No, 5972 NW 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 5972 NW 19th St have accessible units?
No, 5972 NW 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5972 NW 19th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5972 NW 19th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5972 NW 19th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5972 NW 19th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5972 NW 19th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr
Sunrise, FL 33323
Welleby Lake Club Apartments
10931 NW 39th St
Sunrise, FL 33351
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter
Sunrise, FL 33323
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St
Sunrise, FL 33351
Nexus Sawgrass
2903 NW 130th Avenue
Sunrise, FL 33323
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave
Sunrise, FL 33323
Water Terrace
10000 Reflections Blvd W
Sunrise, FL 33351
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace
Sunrise, FL 33323

Similar Pages

Sunrise 1 BedroomsSunrise 2 BedroomsSunrise 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Sunrise Dog Friendly ApartmentsSunrise Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FL
Wellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WellebySpring Tree
Savannah
Sawgrass Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity