5971 NW 24th Ct

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill

SECTION 8 WELCOME Great family home with laundry inside and a cozy backyard for pets or BBQs. Security deposit and 1st month required. Landlord approval necessary, one-time fee of $50 for each adult applicant over the age of 18 years old. No criminal or eviction background, soft credit check, MINIMUM household monthly gross income required unless SECTION 8. Dealing directly with the owner, looking for long-term tenants. Tenant is responsible for all utilities: water, sewer, trash, electric



BROWARD HOUSING AUTHORITY PAYS UP to $1865/MONTH FOR 3 BEDROOM UNITS IN THIS ZIP CODE.