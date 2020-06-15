All apartments in Sunrise
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:20 PM

5971 NW 24th Ct

5971 Northwest 24th Court · (954) 780-8225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5971 Northwest 24th Court, Sunrise, FL 33313

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
SECTION 8 WELCOME Great family home with laundry inside and a cozy backyard for pets or BBQs. Security deposit and 1st month required. Landlord approval necessary, one-time fee of $50 for each adult applicant over the age of 18 years old. No criminal or eviction background, soft credit check, MINIMUM household monthly gross income required unless SECTION 8. Dealing directly with the owner, looking for long-term tenants. Tenant is responsible for all utilities: water, sewer, trash, electric

BROWARD HOUSING AUTHORITY PAYS UP to $1865/MONTH FOR 3 BEDROOM UNITS IN THIS ZIP CODE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5971 NW 24th Ct have any available units?
5971 NW 24th Ct has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5971 NW 24th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5971 NW 24th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5971 NW 24th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5971 NW 24th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5971 NW 24th Ct offer parking?
No, 5971 NW 24th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5971 NW 24th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5971 NW 24th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5971 NW 24th Ct have a pool?
No, 5971 NW 24th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5971 NW 24th Ct have accessible units?
No, 5971 NW 24th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5971 NW 24th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5971 NW 24th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5971 NW 24th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5971 NW 24th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
