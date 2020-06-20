All apartments in Sunrise
3055 NW 126th Ave # 220

3055 Northwest 126th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3055 Northwest 126th Avenue, Sunrise, FL 33323
Sawgrass Lakes

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Townhouse in luxury Artesia, Sunrise - Property Id: 247072

Gorgeous, spacious, 2 bedrooms plus loft area with 2.5 bathroom townhouse in luxury Artesia. This spacious home boasts a huge den to use as an office, children's play room or lounge and enormous master walk-in closet and vanity in the master bath. This is the best location for families and young professionals with every possible amenity including tennis courts, gym, pools, spa, lounge, bar, children's and teens rooms, business center, caf and so much more. Minutes from the world famous Sawgrass Mills complex with world class shopping, dining and entertainment. Luxury living at your fingertips!. Two covered parking spaces.
Property Id 247072

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 have any available units?
3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunrise, FL.
What amenities does 3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 have?
Some of 3055 NW 126th Ave # 220's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 currently offering any rent specials?
3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 pet-friendly?
No, 3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise.
Does 3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 offer parking?
Yes, 3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 does offer parking.
Does 3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 have a pool?
Yes, 3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 has a pool.
Does 3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 have accessible units?
No, 3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 does not have accessible units.
Does 3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3055 NW 126th Ave # 220 does not have units with air conditioning.
