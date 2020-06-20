3055 NW 126th Ave # 220

Amenities

parking walk in closets gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Townhouse in luxury Artesia, Sunrise



Gorgeous, spacious, 2 bedrooms plus loft area with 2.5 bathroom townhouse in luxury Artesia. This spacious home boasts a huge den to use as an office, children's play room or lounge and enormous master walk-in closet and vanity in the master bath. This is the best location for families and young professionals with every possible amenity including tennis courts, gym, pools, spa, lounge, bar, children's and teens rooms, business center, caf and so much more. Minutes from the world famous Sawgrass Mills complex with world class shopping, dining and entertainment. Luxury living at your fingertips!. Two covered parking spaces.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247072

No Pets Allowed



