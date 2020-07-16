Rent Calculator
2120 NW 91st Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
2120 NW 91st Way
2120 Northwest 91st Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
2120 Northwest 91st Way, Sunrise, FL 33322
Sunrise Golf Village East
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath, completely updated with a modern style. Turn key ready. close to Sawgrass Mill and mayor highways. No HOA approval needed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2120 NW 91st Way have any available units?
2120 NW 91st Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Sunrise, FL
.
Is 2120 NW 91st Way currently offering any rent specials?
2120 NW 91st Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 NW 91st Way pet-friendly?
No, 2120 NW 91st Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Sunrise
.
Does 2120 NW 91st Way offer parking?
No, 2120 NW 91st Way does not offer parking.
Does 2120 NW 91st Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 NW 91st Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 NW 91st Way have a pool?
No, 2120 NW 91st Way does not have a pool.
Does 2120 NW 91st Way have accessible units?
No, 2120 NW 91st Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 NW 91st Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 NW 91st Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 NW 91st Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 NW 91st Way does not have units with air conditioning.
