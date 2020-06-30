8037 22nd Ave N

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park on-site laundry parking pool

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single family home available March 1st! Spacious family room with new tile. Kitchen has been completely updated with new countertops, cabinets, backsplash and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, oven and refrigerator plus a eat in kitchen nook. Just minutes to the beaches, Pinellas Trail and Tyrone Mall! And Walter Fuller Park is also three blocks away with dog park and swimming pool. Pretty fenced in backyard with 3 storage sheds. New energy efficient Windows. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. All three A/C units work great. Also as an added bonus, the home comes with 8 solar panels for a low cost electric bill. Energy efficient tankless water heater, attached carport and a circular drive. Great home that will not last long. Take a showing today. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. 1 pet max 35 lbs may be considered, no aggressive breeds.



$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



