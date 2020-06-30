All apartments in St. Petersburg
8037 22nd Ave N

8037 22nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8037 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single family home available March 1st! Spacious family room with new tile. Kitchen has been completely updated with new countertops, cabinets, backsplash and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, oven and refrigerator plus a eat in kitchen nook. Just minutes to the beaches, Pinellas Trail and Tyrone Mall! And Walter Fuller Park is also three blocks away with dog park and swimming pool. Pretty fenced in backyard with 3 storage sheds. New energy efficient Windows. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. All three A/C units work great. Also as an added bonus, the home comes with 8 solar panels for a low cost electric bill. Energy efficient tankless water heater, attached carport and a circular drive. Great home that will not last long. Take a showing today. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. 1 pet max 35 lbs may be considered, no aggressive breeds.

$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8037 22nd Ave N have any available units?
8037 22nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 8037 22nd Ave N have?
Some of 8037 22nd Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8037 22nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
8037 22nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8037 22nd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8037 22nd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 8037 22nd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 8037 22nd Ave N offers parking.
Does 8037 22nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8037 22nd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8037 22nd Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 8037 22nd Ave N has a pool.
Does 8037 22nd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 8037 22nd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 8037 22nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8037 22nd Ave N has units with dishwashers.

