Welcome to your brand new home! This property has all the upgrades you could ever ask for. Wood flooring and Ceramic tile throughout the home. Pool and backyard are ready to be enjoyed on any hot Florida day. Mature and lush landscaping create the perfect front entrance. There is an alley way in the back where your garage and large driveway are located. Buyer to verify all measurements.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6650 3RD AVENUE N have any available units?
6650 3RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.