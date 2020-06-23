6650 3RD AVENUE N

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to your brand new home! This property has all the upgrades you could ever ask for. Wood flooring and Ceramic tile throughout the home. Pool and backyard are ready to be enjoyed on any hot Florida day. Mature and lush landscaping create the perfect front entrance. There is an alley way in the back where your garage and large driveway are located. Buyer to verify all measurements.