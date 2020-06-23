All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6650 3RD AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6650 3RD AVENUE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6650 3RD AVENUE N

6650 3rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6650 3rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to your brand new home! This property has all the upgrades you could ever ask for. Wood flooring and Ceramic tile throughout the home. Pool and backyard are ready to be enjoyed on any hot Florida day. Mature and lush landscaping create the perfect front entrance. There is an alley way in the back where your garage and large driveway are located. Buyer to verify all measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6650 3RD AVENUE N have any available units?
6650 3RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6650 3RD AVENUE N have?
Some of 6650 3RD AVENUE N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6650 3RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
6650 3RD AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 3RD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 6650 3RD AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6650 3RD AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 6650 3RD AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 6650 3RD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6650 3RD AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 3RD AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 6650 3RD AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 6650 3RD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 6650 3RD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6650 3RD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6650 3RD AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus