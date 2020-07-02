All apartments in St. Petersburg
6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S

6117 Moorings Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

6117 Moorings Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Modern.Incredible Community. THIS IS ONE OF TWO TOWNHOMES IN THE ENTIRE COVE AT LOGGERHEAD WITHOUT A TOWNHOME IN FRONT OF IT OR BEHIND IT. WITH A PRIVATE ELEVATOR, AN ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT, AND TOP OF THE LINE FINISHES THROUGHOUT! Unquestionably inspiring in a myriad of ways describes this idyllic neighborhood that is located in the gated community of The Cove at Loggerhead. Residents experience almost 2000 sq. ft of causal elegance and 2 different balconies/ porches to enjoy al fresco meals with friends and family. Boasting a massive master suite, a chefs kitchen with a diverse range of high end appliances, three additional bedrooms, 3 FULL baths, wired with speakers throughout the home, an unbelievable amount of selectively chosen upgrades, and an oversized tandem garage. The marina, salt water pool, community grilling area and clubhouse are just foot steps away and the neighborhood is known for the casual seafare living. The low HOA fee includes the security gate, water, trash, sewer, maintenance and more! This home was hand picked by the sellers for its central location to DTSP and the beaches. You are also able to have your own vessel in either wet or dry storage. All of this entice's you to join us and live in Paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S have any available units?
6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S have?
Some of 6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6117 MOORINGS DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.

