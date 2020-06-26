521 35TH Avenue NE

Amenities

Location! Highly sought after Old Northeast/Coffee Pot Bayou 4 bedroom 3 bath RENTAL. Located only 3 houses from Smacks Bayou and Crisp Park where you can launch your boat from the 2 public ramps, covered pavilions for picnics, playground for your little ones, or enjoy "the" Vinoy Golf Course only 2 blocks away. Inside this spacious, unique, and private split, split, split floor plan features a HUGE updated kitchen with dozens of cabinets, granite counter-tops, island, and stainless steel appliances every chef will love. This open concept flows to your living/dining room combo with lot of natural light filling the room from your private backyard and deck featuring an outdoor kitchen/grilling area. Relax in your LARGE master bedroom with lots of closet space. Plenty of parking with alley access featuring a parking pad almost 3 cars wide or plenty of space to park your boat. You MUST come see this amazing rental home in a prime location. AVAILABLE JUNE 18TH.