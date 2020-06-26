All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
521 35TH Avenue NE
521 35TH Avenue NE

521 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

521 35th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Old Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Location! Highly sought after Old Northeast/Coffee Pot Bayou 4 bedroom 3 bath RENTAL. Located only 3 houses from Smacks Bayou and Crisp Park where you can launch your boat from the 2 public ramps, covered pavilions for picnics, playground for your little ones, or enjoy "the" Vinoy Golf Course only 2 blocks away. Inside this spacious, unique, and private split, split, split floor plan features a HUGE updated kitchen with dozens of cabinets, granite counter-tops, island, and stainless steel appliances every chef will love. This open concept flows to your living/dining room combo with lot of natural light filling the room from your private backyard and deck featuring an outdoor kitchen/grilling area. Relax in your LARGE master bedroom with lots of closet space. Plenty of parking with alley access featuring a parking pad almost 3 cars wide or plenty of space to park your boat. You MUST come see this amazing rental home in a prime location. AVAILABLE JUNE 18TH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 35TH Avenue NE have any available units?
521 35TH Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 35TH Avenue NE have?
Some of 521 35TH Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 35TH Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
521 35TH Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 35TH Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 521 35TH Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 521 35TH Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 521 35TH Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 521 35TH Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 35TH Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 35TH Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 521 35TH Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 521 35TH Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 521 35TH Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 521 35TH Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 35TH Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
