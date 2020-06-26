All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

5102 Coquina Key Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Location and View Waterside Coquina Key South This One bedroom Condo on the second floor, freshly painted, offers phenomenal BAY views from the back Porch.Comes with all in one washer and dryer system. Waterfront Resort Style Living at its best. It is a total retreat with amenities galore, including on-site security personnel, Yacht Club with restaurant, fishing pier, two heated pools, Jacuzzi, fitness center, and tennis/basketball and volleyball courts and much more. If you enjoy the sunshine, water sports, entertaining, friendships and relaxation this is Waterside at Coquina Key. Just minutes from downtown St. Petersburg and local beaches, as well as, many restaurants and places to shop. $50 application fee each adult over 18.Condo Association fee $100.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have any available units?
5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have?
Some of 5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
