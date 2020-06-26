5102 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE

Amenities

Location and View Waterside Coquina Key South This One bedroom Condo on the second floor, freshly painted, offers phenomenal BAY views from the back Porch.Comes with all in one washer and dryer system. Waterfront Resort Style Living at its best. It is a total retreat with amenities galore, including on-site security personnel, Yacht Club with restaurant, fishing pier, two heated pools, Jacuzzi, fitness center, and tennis/basketball and volleyball courts and much more. If you enjoy the sunshine, water sports, entertaining, friendships and relaxation this is Waterside at Coquina Key. Just minutes from downtown St. Petersburg and local beaches, as well as, many restaurants and places to shop. $50 application fee each adult over 18.Condo Association fee $100.00