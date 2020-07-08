All apartments in St. Petersburg
509 27th Avenue South
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

509 27th Avenue South

509 27th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

509 27th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harbordale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299801

This gorgeous 4 bedroom home features a large detached garage and an open floorplan. It features tile and laminate flooring throughout, and a screened porch in the rear. Close To Downtown, Interstate, beaches, shopping and restaurants. Section 8 is being offered on this home.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Tile in wet areas,Screened lanai,Detached 2 car garage,Plenty of Storage,Freshly Painted,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 27th Avenue South have any available units?
509 27th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 27th Avenue South have?
Some of 509 27th Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 27th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
509 27th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 27th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 27th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 509 27th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 509 27th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 509 27th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 27th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 27th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 509 27th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 509 27th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 509 27th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 509 27th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 27th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

