St. Petersburg, FL
5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:11 PM

5007 Starfish Drive Southeast · (813) 501-2804
Location

5007 Starfish Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to this Resort Style Waterfront condo in the gated community of Waterside at Coquina Key! This corner unit features 2 balconies and has been beautifully remodeled to include a brand new AC in 2018. The kitchen was completely redone with Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, as well as porcelain tile floors and glass/ marble mosaic backsplash with modern fixtures and glass front lit cabinets! The bathroom was totally redesigned with a deep modern bathtub and glass/marble, modern fixtures, ceramic tiles. It also includes a new beautiful glass top/sink vanity that lights up at night. All windows and french doors are hurricane resistant, amenities include a Yacht Club with fishing pier, two heated pools, Jacuzzi, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE have any available units?
5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE have?
Some of 5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
