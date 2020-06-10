5007 STARFISH DRIVE SE

Amenities
Welcome to this Resort Style Waterfront condo in the gated community of Waterside at Coquina Key! This corner unit features 2 balconies and has been beautifully remodeled to include a brand new AC in 2018. The kitchen was completely redone with Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, as well as porcelain tile floors and glass/ marble mosaic backsplash with modern fixtures and glass front lit cabinets! The bathroom was totally redesigned with a deep modern bathtub and glass/marble, modern fixtures, ceramic tiles. It also includes a new beautiful glass top/sink vanity that lights up at night. All windows and french doors are hurricane resistant, amenities include a Yacht Club with fishing pier, two heated pools, Jacuzzi, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts.