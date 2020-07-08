All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4131 1ST AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4131 1ST AVENUE N
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

4131 1ST AVENUE N

4131 1st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4131 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT LOCATION, Just a Short Drive to Downtown or the Beaches! UPDATES, New Kitchen Cabinets with Self Closing Doors, New Kitchen Counter Top, New Ceiling Fans. Window Coverings, and Lots of Storage. All NEW PAINT Through Out. The Bathrooms have New Vanities and New Light Fixtures. Original HARDWOOD FLOORS and TILE. Large Open Patio, and a Partially Fenced Yard, Great for Entertaining Family and Friends! The Washer & Dryer Hook Ups for Your Appliances are in the Kitchen, Behind Bi-Fold Doors. No Pets Allowed. LAWN SERVICE is Included. NEW WINDOWS to be Installed. (Please Note: There is a One Bedroom Home in the Back of the Property, that is Occupied and Leased.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 1ST AVENUE N have any available units?
4131 1ST AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 1ST AVENUE N have?
Some of 4131 1ST AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 1ST AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4131 1ST AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 1ST AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 4131 1ST AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4131 1ST AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 4131 1ST AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 4131 1ST AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 1ST AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 1ST AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 4131 1ST AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 4131 1ST AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4131 1ST AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 1ST AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4131 1ST AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus