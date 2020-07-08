4131 1ST AVENUE N

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

GREAT LOCATION, Just a Short Drive to Downtown or the Beaches! UPDATES, New Kitchen Cabinets with Self Closing Doors, New Kitchen Counter Top, New Ceiling Fans. Window Coverings, and Lots of Storage. All NEW PAINT Through Out. The Bathrooms have New Vanities and New Light Fixtures. Original HARDWOOD FLOORS and TILE. Large Open Patio, and a Partially Fenced Yard, Great for Entertaining Family and Friends! The Washer & Dryer Hook Ups for Your Appliances are in the Kitchen, Behind Bi-Fold Doors. No Pets Allowed. LAWN SERVICE is Included. NEW WINDOWS to be Installed. (Please Note: There is a One Bedroom Home in the Back of the Property, that is Occupied and Leased.)