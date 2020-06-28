4019 7th Avenue North

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nestled on a quiet street, this charming home is well maintained. This home features three bedrooms with two full baths, and double pane windows! Large updated eat-in kitchen with loads of cabinets and includes stainless steel appliances. A separate laundry room with ample room. Open floor plan with tile throughout and updated carpet in bedrooms. Extremely large private back yard, pavered deck, and alley access for your boat or trailer. This is the perfect place for your family to call home! Must See! Will not last long!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.