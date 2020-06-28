All apartments in St. Petersburg
4019 7th Avenue North
4019 7th Avenue North

4019 7th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4019 7th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled on a quiet street, this charming home is well maintained. This home features three bedrooms with two full baths, and double pane windows! Large updated eat-in kitchen with loads of cabinets and includes stainless steel appliances. A separate laundry room with ample room. Open floor plan with tile throughout and updated carpet in bedrooms. Extremely large private back yard, pavered deck, and alley access for your boat or trailer. This is the perfect place for your family to call home! Must See! Will not last long!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 4019 7th Avenue North have any available units?
4019 7th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 7th Avenue North have?
Some of 4019 7th Avenue North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 7th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4019 7th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 7th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 7th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 4019 7th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 4019 7th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 4019 7th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 7th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 7th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4019 7th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4019 7th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4019 7th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 7th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 7th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
