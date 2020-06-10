3722 16TH STREET N

Amenities

Beautiful Bungalow 3.5 miles from Downtown Saint Petersburg, mini-mart across the street, and completely renovated with new hurricane impact windows. New roof, new a/c, premium NuCore waterproof vinyl flooring, and detached garage(384sq.ft.) also with impact windows, new roof, and hurricane rated garage door. Plenty of room on your 128sq.ft. front porch with a long driveway with room enough for a trailer or boat. The kitchen offers soft-close cabinetry, new Whirlpool appliances, and in-ceiling lighting. The bathroom vanity, tub/shower, subway tiles, lighting, toilet is all new! There is a private backyard and small back porch to enjoy the Florida weather. All decisions regarding a pet to be made by the owner. Tenant application fee is per adult tenant.