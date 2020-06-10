All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 4 2019

3722 16TH STREET N

3722 16th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3722 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Bungalow 3.5 miles from Downtown Saint Petersburg, mini-mart across the street, and completely renovated with new hurricane impact windows. New roof, new a/c, premium NuCore waterproof vinyl flooring, and detached garage(384sq.ft.) also with impact windows, new roof, and hurricane rated garage door. Plenty of room on your 128sq.ft. front porch with a long driveway with room enough for a trailer or boat. The kitchen offers soft-close cabinetry, new Whirlpool appliances, and in-ceiling lighting. The bathroom vanity, tub/shower, subway tiles, lighting, toilet is all new! There is a private backyard and small back porch to enjoy the Florida weather. All decisions regarding a pet to be made by the owner. Tenant application fee is per adult tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3722 16TH STREET N have any available units?
3722 16TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3722 16TH STREET N have?
Some of 3722 16TH STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3722 16TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3722 16TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3722 16TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3722 16TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 3722 16TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3722 16TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 3722 16TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3722 16TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3722 16TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3722 16TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3722 16TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3722 16TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3722 16TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3722 16TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
