3630 N 56th Ave

BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED LAKEVIEW, 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM, TILE THROUGHOUT, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND KITCHEN CABINETS, EQUIPPED WITH WASHER, DRYER, DISHWASHER, NOW GATED COMMUNITY, CONDO OFFERS SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURT, GYM, BARBECUE AREAS, NICE LAKE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE COMMUNITY, PLAYGROUND, AND MORE. WALKING DISTANCE FROM SHERIDAN SHOPPING PLAZA, LA FITNESS, BANKS, RESTAURANTS, CASINOS AND MORE. . . OWNER REQUIRE 600 AND UP CREDIT SCORE. RAPID APPROVAL. FIRST MONTH, LAST MONTH, AND SECURITY DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN. UNIT IS PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY A PROPERTY MANAGEMENT OFFICE.