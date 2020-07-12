All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM

363 4th Ave S

363 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

363 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pet friendly
Downtown St. Petersburg Stunning 2BD/2BTH TownHome Corner Unit Totally Renovated - Location, Location, Location This Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath 3 story townhome in the heart of Downtown St. Pete has been totally renovated. This gorgeous home boasts 30" porcelain tiles on the main level and lower level that look like concrete. European style kitchen with top of the line VIKING appliances including a convection bake microwave, Lusso Cucina soft close cabinetry , white Carrera solid marble countertops throughout, modern glass tile backsplash and pantry have been completed by Closets by Design for maximum storage. The master bedroom suite that is a loft overlooking the living and dining room combo has Berber carpet and a walk-in closet also completed by Closets by Design. The master suite also has Lusso Cucina soft close cabinetry, white Carrera solid marble countertops and frameless shower doors with upgraded porcelain tiles. Guest room is on the first level with a courtyard patio and bath downstairs. Features include new paint on the inside and outside, new LED recessed can lighting throughout, ceiling fans, a wine bar with wine chiller and front load LG washer and dryer. HURRY - this home won't last!!!!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4764279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 4th Ave S have any available units?
363 4th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 4th Ave S have?
Some of 363 4th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 4th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
363 4th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 4th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 363 4th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 363 4th Ave S offer parking?
No, 363 4th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 363 4th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 363 4th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 4th Ave S have a pool?
No, 363 4th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 363 4th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 363 4th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 363 4th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 363 4th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
