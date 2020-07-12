363 4th Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pet friendly

Downtown St. Petersburg Stunning 2BD/2BTH TownHome Corner Unit Totally Renovated - Location, Location, Location This Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath 3 story townhome in the heart of Downtown St. Pete has been totally renovated. This gorgeous home boasts 30" porcelain tiles on the main level and lower level that look like concrete. European style kitchen with top of the line VIKING appliances including a convection bake microwave, Lusso Cucina soft close cabinetry , white Carrera solid marble countertops throughout, modern glass tile backsplash and pantry have been completed by Closets by Design for maximum storage. The master bedroom suite that is a loft overlooking the living and dining room combo has Berber carpet and a walk-in closet also completed by Closets by Design. The master suite also has Lusso Cucina soft close cabinetry, white Carrera solid marble countertops and frameless shower doors with upgraded porcelain tiles. Guest room is on the first level with a courtyard patio and bath downstairs. Features include new paint on the inside and outside, new LED recessed can lighting throughout, ceiling fans, a wine bar with wine chiller and front load LG washer and dryer. HURRY - this home won't last!!!!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4764279)