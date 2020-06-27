Amenities

Single Family Home - In Downtown St. Pete - Recently Renovated! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIAL! - 351 MOFFETT COURT NORTH - ST. PETERSBURG, FL 33701



Amazing downtown location, come and check out this historic home in downtown St. Pete! This charming bungalow was built in 1923 and is one of the few single family homes actually left in downtown. Just a block from Mirror Lake, this charming home has over 1050 square feet, featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, with a 1 car garage (storage only). This property has a open floor plan with an updated kitchen, wood burning fireplace, and hardwood floors. This home has large bedrooms, central heat and air, newer windows, and a stack washer/dryer included. There is a screened-in front porch facing a quiet brick-lined street just steps from all that downtown has to offer. This property has a Walk-Score of 86, walk or bike for almost everything! Easy access to I-275, beaches, and Tampa International Airport.



Rent is $1595/month. Security deposit is $1200. Application fee is $35/per adult. No smoking. One small pet may be considered on a case-by-case basis. A non-refundable $300 pet fee will apply. Pictures of home were taken several years ago, some paint colors have changed.



ASK ABOUT OUR APRIL MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!

Call Russ with questions or to schedule a showing @ 727-481-0570



Imperium Real Estate Services, Inc.

W. Russ Smith

Licensed Real Estate Broker

727-481-0570

ImperiumRealEstate@gmail.com



