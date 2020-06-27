All apartments in St. Petersburg
351 Moffett Court North

351 Moffett Court North · No Longer Available
Location

351 Moffett Court North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family Home - In Downtown St. Pete - Recently Renovated! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIAL! - 351 MOFFETT COURT NORTH - ST. PETERSBURG, FL 33701

Amazing downtown location, come and check out this historic home in downtown St. Pete! This charming bungalow was built in 1923 and is one of the few single family homes actually left in downtown. Just a block from Mirror Lake, this charming home has over 1050 square feet, featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, with a 1 car garage (storage only). This property has a open floor plan with an updated kitchen, wood burning fireplace, and hardwood floors. This home has large bedrooms, central heat and air, newer windows, and a stack washer/dryer included. There is a screened-in front porch facing a quiet brick-lined street just steps from all that downtown has to offer. This property has a Walk-Score of 86, walk or bike for almost everything! Easy access to I-275, beaches, and Tampa International Airport.

Rent is $1595/month. Security deposit is $1200. Application fee is $35/per adult. No smoking. One small pet may be considered on a case-by-case basis. A non-refundable $300 pet fee will apply. Pictures of home were taken several years ago, some paint colors have changed.

ASK ABOUT OUR APRIL MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!
Call Russ with questions or to schedule a showing @ 727-481-0570

Imperium Real Estate Services, Inc.
W. Russ Smith
Licensed Real Estate Broker
727-481-0570
ImperiumRealEstate@gmail.com

(RLNE5668219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Moffett Court North have any available units?
351 Moffett Court North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Moffett Court North have?
Some of 351 Moffett Court North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Moffett Court North currently offering any rent specials?
351 Moffett Court North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Moffett Court North pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 Moffett Court North is pet friendly.
Does 351 Moffett Court North offer parking?
Yes, 351 Moffett Court North offers parking.
Does 351 Moffett Court North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Moffett Court North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Moffett Court North have a pool?
No, 351 Moffett Court North does not have a pool.
Does 351 Moffett Court North have accessible units?
No, 351 Moffett Court North does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Moffett Court North have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 Moffett Court North does not have units with dishwashers.

