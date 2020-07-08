3100 49th Avenue North

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d0cdaa1091 ---- AMAZING OPPORTUNITY This beautiful building was completely remolded in 2016 to house a full-service salon, with spaces for hair stylists and nail technicians ready to go. Complete with a waiting area, kitchen/back bar/store room, a private office for the owner, and separate shampoo room. Currently set up for 6 stations, separate nail area, room for facial/skincare area . This property is 100% move-in ready for a BUSY salon. Additional uses would be retail, coffee shop, small office space perfect for a CPA, Title Company, doctors office, etc. The parking lot was recently resealed and striped with plenty of parking with easy egress located on a busy street with tons of visibility to thousands of daily drivers. Brand new roof and AC system as well! You and your clients will love this space! Call today to schedule your showing.