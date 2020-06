Amenities

Desirable Old Northeast second floor 2 bedroom one bath loft style apartment. This cozy 1,050 sq. ft. space is bright and airy with dormers and lots of windows and offers plenty of storage space. It has been freshly painted and has carpet in the bedrooms, living room and dining room. There are ceiling fans and window A/C units. Potted plants do well on the small deck located off the kitchen. Gas for cooking is included in the rent as well as water/sewer/garbage. Community laundry facilities and bike storage is provided. There is one assigned parking space provided. Additional street parking is available. First and security to move in. No pets, please.