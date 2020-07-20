2026 2nd St South

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CHARMING BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF HISTORIC OLDE SOUTHEAST IN ST PETERSBURG! - To schedule a showing call 813-694-9785.



CHARMING BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF HISTORIC OLDE SOUTHEAST IN ST PETERSBURG.



Available 02/01/2020. THERE ARE NO UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THIS RENTAL. APPROX 832 SQ FT. THIS 1BR/2BA WITH LOFT (WHICH CAN FIT A TWIN SIZE BED); FEATURING ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING AND DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM, CEILING FANS, ANNUAL RENTAL, STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER. One small pet under 25lbs with $300NR pet fee.



First month's rent and equal security deposit apply.



EASY ACCESS TO USF, FINE DINING, MUSEUMS, ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT, DOWNTOWN, HOSPITALS, GROCERIES, VINOY PARK AND ONLY MINUTES TO THE WATERFRONT!



To view a 3d tour copy & paste the following link in your browser:

app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1315380?accessKey=5c31



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 630, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THE PROPERTY PLEASE CONTACT LISA 813-532-9680



(RLNE4751634)