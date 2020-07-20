All apartments in St. Petersburg
2026 2nd St South
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

2026 2nd St South

2026 2nd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2026 2nd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Old Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
CHARMING BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF HISTORIC OLDE SOUTHEAST IN ST PETERSBURG! - To schedule a showing call 813-694-9785.

CHARMING BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF HISTORIC OLDE SOUTHEAST IN ST PETERSBURG.

Available 02/01/2020. THERE ARE NO UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THIS RENTAL. APPROX 832 SQ FT. THIS 1BR/2BA WITH LOFT (WHICH CAN FIT A TWIN SIZE BED); FEATURING ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING AND DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM, CEILING FANS, ANNUAL RENTAL, STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER. One small pet under 25lbs with $300NR pet fee.

First month's rent and equal security deposit apply.

EASY ACCESS TO USF, FINE DINING, MUSEUMS, ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT, DOWNTOWN, HOSPITALS, GROCERIES, VINOY PARK AND ONLY MINUTES TO THE WATERFRONT!

To view a 3d tour copy & paste the following link in your browser:
app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1315380?accessKey=5c31

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 630, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THE PROPERTY PLEASE CONTACT LISA 813-532-9680

(RLNE4751634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 2nd St South have any available units?
2026 2nd St South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2026 2nd St South have?
Some of 2026 2nd St South's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 2nd St South currently offering any rent specials?
2026 2nd St South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 2nd St South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2026 2nd St South is pet friendly.
Does 2026 2nd St South offer parking?
No, 2026 2nd St South does not offer parking.
Does 2026 2nd St South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2026 2nd St South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 2nd St South have a pool?
No, 2026 2nd St South does not have a pool.
Does 2026 2nd St South have accessible units?
No, 2026 2nd St South does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 2nd St South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2026 2nd St South does not have units with dishwashers.
