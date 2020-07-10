11462 Bay Street NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb4653803e ---- This bi-level, 2 bedroom townhome, is in an awesome location between Tampa and St. Pete. The kitchen has been updated. A large double access bathroom is located upstairs and there is an updated half bath downstairs. You will find plenty of closet space and an upstairs laundry throughout this lovely home. Lush landscaping complements a beautifully updated patio. The community offers a huge pool, covered car parking, and free RV or Boat parking is also available. One month rent, a security deposit, and $295 admin fee to move in. Please contact All County Suncoast for an appointment. 1 Bathroom 1/2 Bath Central Heat/Air Close To Busline Close To Shopping Community Pool Community Recreation Area Great Room Kitchen With Pass Thru On Site Laundry Facility Trash Included Two Bedroom Updated Kitchen Washer/Dryer Water/Sewer Included Wood Floors