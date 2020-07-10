All apartments in St. Petersburg
11462 Bay Street NE

11462 Bay Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11462 Bay Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb4653803e ---- This bi-level, 2 bedroom townhome, is in an awesome location between Tampa and St. Pete. The kitchen has been updated. A large double access bathroom is located upstairs and there is an updated half bath downstairs. You will find plenty of closet space and an upstairs laundry throughout this lovely home. Lush landscaping complements a beautifully updated patio. The community offers a huge pool, covered car parking, and free RV or Boat parking is also available. One month rent, a security deposit, and $295 admin fee to move in. Please contact All County Suncoast for an appointment. 1 Bathroom 1/2 Bath Central Heat/Air Close To Busline Close To Shopping Community Pool Community Recreation Area Great Room Kitchen With Pass Thru On Site Laundry Facility Trash Included Two Bedroom Updated Kitchen Washer/Dryer Water/Sewer Included Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11462 Bay Street NE have any available units?
11462 Bay Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 11462 Bay Street NE have?
Some of 11462 Bay Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11462 Bay Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
11462 Bay Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11462 Bay Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 11462 Bay Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 11462 Bay Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 11462 Bay Street NE offers parking.
Does 11462 Bay Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11462 Bay Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11462 Bay Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 11462 Bay Street NE has a pool.
Does 11462 Bay Street NE have accessible units?
No, 11462 Bay Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11462 Bay Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11462 Bay Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.

