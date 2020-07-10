111 6th Ave N #1

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e867b6f044 ---- Available now Size: STUDIO PLUS BONUS ROOM, approx 550 sf Features: New laminate hardwood flooring, newer kitchen appliances, newer window AC unit, blinds, newer ceiling fans and a HUGE closet. Bonus room makes a great bedroom and will fit a queen bed Location: One block from downtown in the desirable Historic Old Northeast neighborhood Ground floor corner unit in 17 unit building Laundry: On-site Parking: Street parking only - city permit required for parking over 2 hours (cost is approximately $20/year) Pets: One small dog or cat OK with pet app fee of $50, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo, animal license, current shot records and have renter\'s insurance with pet liability. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises Tenant pays all utilities - water/sewer/trash is billed using RUBS - ratio utility billing system