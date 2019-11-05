All apartments in St. Pete Beach
190 21ST AVENUE
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:56 AM

190 21ST AVENUE

190 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

190 21st Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Vina Del Mar Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Stunning beach home located on the island of Vina Del Mar in quaint Pass A Grille. 1 Month Min. Fall 2019 only.
Jan-April 2020 is booked. This Price is for one couple. Sorry, No Pets. Enjoy your own secluded beach or take a short walk across the Major Lee bridge to St. Pete's beautiful 5 miles of pristine sandy beach. This location could not be more ideal! Choose from several wonderful restaurants just a block away. Of course, dining at home is always an excellent choice as well. Choose from the dining room with its rare cactus bottom-glass top table, the garden patio area, a Tiki Hut or the private beach. All have lovely views! This one level vaulted ceiling home allows such ease of moving from one area to the next. Many windows throughout allow natural light to enter but still offers privacy being surrounded by lush gardens. More features: updated kitchen with granite countertop and all new flooring. The outdoor living is magnificent, BBQ is included. Choose your favorite bedroom, they all have bathrooms and each have glass sliding doors that lead to exterior; 2 master rooms have views that look out to the gardens and beach area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 21ST AVENUE have any available units?
190 21ST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 190 21ST AVENUE have?
Some of 190 21ST AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 21ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
190 21ST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 21ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 190 21ST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 190 21ST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 190 21ST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 190 21ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 21ST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 21ST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 190 21ST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 190 21ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 190 21ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 190 21ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 21ST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 190 21ST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 21ST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
