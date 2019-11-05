190 21ST AVENUE

Amenities

Stunning beach home located on the island of Vina Del Mar in quaint Pass A Grille. 1 Month Min. Fall 2019 only.

Jan-April 2020 is booked. This Price is for one couple. Sorry, No Pets. Enjoy your own secluded beach or take a short walk across the Major Lee bridge to St. Pete's beautiful 5 miles of pristine sandy beach. This location could not be more ideal! Choose from several wonderful restaurants just a block away. Of course, dining at home is always an excellent choice as well. Choose from the dining room with its rare cactus bottom-glass top table, the garden patio area, a Tiki Hut or the private beach. All have lovely views! This one level vaulted ceiling home allows such ease of moving from one area to the next. Many windows throughout allow natural light to enter but still offers privacy being surrounded by lush gardens. More features: updated kitchen with granite countertop and all new flooring. The outdoor living is magnificent, BBQ is included. Choose your favorite bedroom, they all have bathrooms and each have glass sliding doors that lead to exterior; 2 master rooms have views that look out to the gardens and beach area.