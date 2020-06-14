Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

66 Apartments for rent in St. Pete Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for St. Pete Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8707 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE
8707 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3070 sqft
RIDICULOUSLY UPSCALE TOWNHOME 10 FEET FROM INTRACOASTAL, this beautiful 3 story townhome has open water views from 3 large decks, living room and kitchen. Step off back deck into pool or boat dock.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
255 46TH AVENUE
255 46th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4167 sqft
Not Available June, July, August 2020. VACATION RENTAL!! Sleeps 16. Stunning home on the Sand! The ULTIMATE IN COASTAL LUXURY AWAITS. This waterfront estate of over 4,000 sq. ft is the perfect modern coastal luxury design.
Results within 1 mile of St. Pete Beach

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5
9747 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
Studio
$795
600 sqft
9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Studio beach apartment available July 1st in Treasure Island - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Studio available now! Across from the beach in Treasure Island.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6059 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1140 sqft
This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom Vista Verde East condo overlooks the fairway of the 18-hole championship golf course managed by the Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club. The condo boasts vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring and a private balcony.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6020 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1075 sqft
Fabulous, light and bright, 1st floor villa in Vista Verde West with tons of updates and amenities. It’s the perfect place for you and your family to kick back and soak up some Florida sunshine.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6077 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1075 sqft
The perfect Florida vacation will be had by all in this beautifully updated, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde East villa on Isla del Sol. Located on the southernmost tip of St.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
103 1ST STREET E
103 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR
6081 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
This warm and inviting, 2 bedroom/2 bath corner unit in Bahia Vista is a long term stay on Isla del Sol. This unit is available for 6 month's May 15- October 20.
Results within 5 miles of St. Pete Beach
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Central Plaza
22 Units Available
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,335
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Greater Pinellas Point
9 Units Available
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Greater Pinellas Point
16 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$810
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
3026 58th St S. Unit A
3026 58th Street South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
Top floor 2/1 Apartment close to DT gulfport - CALL AGENT DIRECTLY FOR SHOWINGS: 813-407-8990 360 VIDEO TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4820 11th ave S
4820 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1103 sqft
4820 11th ave S Available 07/01/20 3bdrm/1bath with large fenced yard, Carport & screened patio ** Section 8 OK ** Ready July 1st!! - 4820 11th Ave S, St Petersburg $1,295.00/month $1,295.00/Security Deposit $39.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bayview
1 Unit Available
2824 Tifton Street S
2824 Tifton Street South, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1140 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - Eco Green Cottage - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath home 30-day minimum stay Monthly: $3,500.00 + 12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72
6400 46th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1630 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Townhome in Willow Lakes - CALL AGENT directly @ 813-407-8990 This spacious 3/2/1car town home features hardwood floor in living area, open kitchen with large breakfast bar and high ceilings.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
175 116th Avenue Unit 203
175 116th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
965 sqft
Treasure Island condo, ONE MONTH minimum--ask about off-season (summer) and multi-month discounts. Fully furnished. Club Capri condo on Isle of Capri in Treasure Island.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
5036 OXFORD AVENUE N
5036 Oxford Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1252 sqft
Professionally renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath with garage lakefront home located in 7 min to Downtown of St.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
La Vista
1 Unit Available
7412 2ND AVENUE N
7412 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1624 sqft
Location! Adventure! Sun, Fun and Nightlife! Escape into beach life at this gorgeous 1920’s Craftsman Bungalow home for lease.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Central Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4411 4th Ave N
4411 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in St. Petersburg. Prime Location mins to downtown- Bus access near by, close to Shopping! This home sits on a beautiful quiet brick road in central oak park area.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4775 COVE CIRCLE
4775 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow!!! Available July 1 , 2020 to Nov 31, 2020. This Modern 9th floor FURNISHED Condo has Stunning Views of Boca Ciega Bay & the Intracoastal Waterway & Madeira Beach with Sunsets from your Living room, Florida room & Master bedroom.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bayview
1 Unit Available
4160 35TH TERRACE
4160 35th Terrace South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1375 sqft
This second floor unit is in a gated community has been completely updated with tile and wood floors throughout(very practical in a beach community). The galley kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and full sized pantry.
Results within 10 miles of St. Pete Beach
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
52 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,480
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
44 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown St. Petersburg
48 Units Available
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,699
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1243 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in St. Pete Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for St. Pete Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

