/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
118 Apartments for rent in St. Pete Beach, FL with pool
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6650 Sunset Way Apt 220
6650 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Joe Nix at 727 687 0555 about this Silver Sands direct Gulf Front 2 bed 2 bath condo on the sand! Gorgeous open views of the Gulf. This unit has been recently updated.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5000 Gulf Blvd Apt 702
5000 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Contact Daniel Heroux 727-242-0431 Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Seasonal Condominium on 7th Floor Overlooking Gulf of Mexico. Pool, Private Garage parking for 1, Shopping, Restaurants, and so much More. Home away from Home.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
420 64th Ave #703
420 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
St Pete Beach FL - 3 MONTH MIN RENTAL AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Stunning water & island views. YOU COULD WALK TO THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2-BR 2-BA CORNER UNIT. FULLY FURNISHED.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8911 Blind Pass Road - #122
8911 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
645 sqft
8911 Blind Pass Road - #122 - LO - Please call Drew Carlyle at (727) 420-6973 for more information on this home. BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT COMPLEX. GROUND-FLOOR CONDO AVAILABLE FOR SHORT, MID OR LONG-TERM LEASE. Available beginning May 1.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7000 Beach Plaza - #607
7000 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
7000 Beach Plaza - #607 - LO - Please call Drew Carlyle at (727) 420-6973 for more information on this condo. Spectacular Gulf front St Pete Beach condo with 270 degree panoramic views.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Vina Del Mar Island
211 N JULIA CIRCLE
211 North Julia Circle, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1805 sqft
Come live the island life in beautiful Vina Del Mar, a hidden gem on Pass-A-Grille. Surrounded by million-dollar-plus waterfront homes and situated on a quiet island, this home is a tranquil oasis.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
9425 BLIND PASS ROAD
9425 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
WATERFRONT 2/2 CONDO in premier gated luxury community St Pete Beach Yacht & Tennis Club.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7150 SUNSET WAY
7150 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1160 sqft
BEACH SIDE ON THE GULF OF MEXICO***AWESOME*** WATER & CITY VIEWS FROM THIS 6TH FLOOR REMODELED ENVOY POINT CONDOMINIUM HOME IN ST. PETE BEACH.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4950 GULF BOULEVARD
4950 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1805 sqft
Absolutely beautiful direct full views of the Gulf of Mexico from this 8th floor condo. Well maintained unit in a delightful settings. Enjoy all St. Pete Beach has to offer. You are but a walk out to the soft inviting sand.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pass-a-Grille Beach
113 CABRILLO AVENUE
113 Cabrillo Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
6068 sqft
Very Rare Opportunity to Lease this lavish Cabrillo Condo penthouse, an opulent residence that blends European elegance with Art Deco sophistication.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6651 SUNSET WAY
6651 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
805 sqft
FOR RENT! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath beach condo with Gulf views & community laundry.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3820 GULF BOULEVARD
3820 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1280 sqft
Please Note: LEASED Dec. 2019 thru March 2020. (3-month minimum stay required.) FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, 6th floor CONDO DIRECTLY ON THE GULF OF MEXICO! Uninterrupted VIEWS OF THE BEACH & AWESOME SUNSETS.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6800 SUNSET WAY
6800 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
780 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. THIS IS NOT AN ANNUAL RENTAL. Guest will be charged: Booking fee: $59.00, 13% tourist/sales tax, $250 exit cleaning fee, $500 damage deposit. Prices Vary Seasonally. Weekly Rates Available.
1 of 27
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
6201 2ND STREET E
6201 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
805 sqft
.5 month Minimum Lease only ( end of the year and a few days/wk into the new year too. Starting Now. Sharp custom-designed furnished Turnkey Ground floor Condo with "In your face" wide water views.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Vina Del Mar Island
2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
2822 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3127 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY - 1 MONTH MINIMUM - Available 5/22/2020-9/8/2020. The perfect island getaway!! This gorgeously updated custom beach house is located on the Island of Vina Del Mar in Historic Pass-A-Grille and enjoys sunsets every night.
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
255 46TH AVENUE
255 46th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4167 sqft
Not Available June, July, August 2020. VACATION RENTAL!! Sleeps 16. Stunning home on the Sand! The ULTIMATE IN COASTAL LUXURY AWAITS. This waterfront estate of over 4,000 sq. ft is the perfect modern coastal luxury design.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Bahia Shores
750 59TH AVENUE
750 59th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2172 sqft
Enjoy your morning coffee, cocktail or dinner on the spacious waterfront patio with pool or the boat dock, and watch the dolphins swimming in the bay.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7100 SUNSET WAY
7100 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF FRONT CONDO on the 4th floor. Stunning BEACH & SUNSET VIEWS every day from Balcony, Living Room, Master Bedroom & Kitchen! This furnished 2 Bed, 2 Beth unit with inside washer & dryer is ready for new tenant.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Belle Vista
4220 GULF BOULEVARD
4220 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation rental directly on the beach! Rate is per week, not per month. Saturday check in only, see below for available dates. Fully furnished turnkey condo. 1 bedroom, sleeps 4 adults. 1st and 2nd floor units available.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
9495 BLIND PASS ROAD
9495 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1175 sqft
WATERFRONT CORNER UNIT CONDO vacation rental in luxury gated waterfront community YACHT & TENNIS CLUB OF ST PETE BEACH, just steps from the crystal sands of our award winning beaches. AVAILABLE JAN/FEB/MAR/APR 2021 ONLY. NO PETS/NO SMOKING.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Three Palms Point
6482 1ST PALM POINT
6482 1st Palm Point Street, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1599 sqft
Relax in this completely renovated home with expansive open water views. The open floor plan hosts to easy entertaining. Just a short walk to the beach, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
111 60TH AVENUE
111 60th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
420 sqft
Location, location, location! Here's your chance to move to the heart of St Pete Beach on September 1, 2020. Right across Gulf Blvd from Toasted Monkey, Jimmy B's and Rum Fish which means you're surrounded by good food and live entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of St. Pete Beach
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
860 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
8 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
Similar Pages
St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Pete Beach 3 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach Apartments with Balcony
St. Pete Beach Apartments with GarageSt. Pete Beach Apartments with GymSt. Pete Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Pete Beach Apartments with ParkingSt. Pete Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL