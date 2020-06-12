/
furnished apartments
116 Furnished Apartments for rent in St. Pete Beach, FL
Belle Vista
1 Unit Available
3535 Belle Vista Dr
3535 Belle Vista Drive East, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1770 sqft
This waterfront house is all about the neighborhood! Located in Belle Vista, 3/2 home with dock on large private double lot. Beautifully landscaped. Million dollar neighborhood, Unique older home. Fully furnished, well equipped.
1 Unit Available
300 64th Ave Apt 420
300 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this unit at the fabulous Sylvette. Huge oversize one bedroom, one and a half bath, fully furnished top floor condo overlooking the pool and waterway. Move in ready. 90 day minimum.
1 Unit Available
5000 Gulf Blvd Apt 702
5000 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Contact Daniel Heroux 727-242-0431 Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Seasonal Condominium on 7th Floor Overlooking Gulf of Mexico. Pool, Private Garage parking for 1, Shopping, Restaurants, and so much More. Home away from Home.
1 Unit Available
3820 GULF BOULEVARD
3820 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1280 sqft
Please Note: LEASED Dec. 2019 thru March 2020. (3-month minimum stay required.) FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, 6th floor CONDO DIRECTLY ON THE GULF OF MEXICO! Uninterrupted VIEWS OF THE BEACH & AWESOME SUNSETS.
1 Unit Available
426 80TH AVENUE
426 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
795 sqft
Come live the beach life in St Pete Beach! Furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. Queen bed in Master bedroom, twin bed in 2nd bedroom. Spacious bedrooms with closets. 2 homes on property, the back 'guest home' is for rent. On-site laundry.
Boca Ciega Isle
1 Unit Available
1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE
1295 Boca Ciega Isle Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
888 sqft
Location, location, location! The highly sought after neighborhood of Boca Ciega Isle is on a quaint Island off the beaten path with approximately only 80 homes on it, close to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc.
1 Unit Available
6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE
6161 Gulf Winds Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*LONG TERM RENTAL ONLY-PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SNOWBIRD RENTALS* AVAILABLE NOW!! This won't last long!! Come live in Paradise! Just steps to our powder sand, award winning beach, this delightful fully furnished turn key home has everything you need
Brightwater
1 Unit Available
5412 LEILANI DRIVE
5412 Leilani Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1850 sqft
WATERFRONT HOME 2 BLOCKS FROM BEACH,MUST SEE, BOAT LIFT AND SAILBOAT WATER, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BEST NEIGHBORHOOD ON ST PETE BEACH, MUST SEE. Unfurnished or furnished options.
1 Unit Available
6111 2ND STREET E
6111 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
705 sqft
Charming one bedroom totally remodeled condo just one block to the beautiful beaches.
1 Unit Available
420 64TH AVENUE
420 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1131 sqft
3 MONTH MIN RENTAL AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Stunning water & island views. YOU COULD WALK TO THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2-BR 2-BA CORNER UNIT. FULLY FURNISHED.
1 Unit Available
620 70TH AVENUE
620 70th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Seasonal newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath furnished condo. Everything is all new. Shiny Terrazzo floors throughout, step in shower, no stairs and no carpet. New kitchen and appliances. New efficient central heat and air.
1 Unit Available
5396 GULF BOULEVARD
5396 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1180 sqft
This Spacious Beach-Front 2/2 Condo on St Pete Beach is offered fully furnished.
1 Unit Available
535 68TH AVENUE
535 68th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
620 sqft
Available May 15, 2020 Seasonal St Pete Beach fully furnished one bed one bath condo. New Kitchen, no carpet, super clean. Steps to the beach, no busy roads to cross. Super location. No car needed. Rates can vary depending on the season.
Pass-a-Grille Beach
1 Unit Available
709 GULF WAY
709 Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
722 sqft
THIS IS WHAT FLORIDA VACATIONS WERE MEANT TO BE! Newly Remodeled Lush Florida Living.
1 Unit Available
6201 2ND STREET E
6201 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
805 sqft
.5 month Minimum Lease only ( end of the year and a few days/wk into the new year too. Starting Now. Sharp custom-designed furnished Turnkey Ground floor Condo with "In your face" wide water views.
1 Unit Available
504 67TH AVENUE
504 67th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Steps to the worlds famous St Pete Beach. No busy streets to cross. No car needed here. Smaller 14 unit building. Very quiet and walk to many restaurants and shopping. Fully furnished clean unit. One assigned parking spot. Great location.
1 Unit Available
8911 BLIND PASS ROAD
8911 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
645 sqft
BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT COMPLEX - UPDATED UNIT IS FURNISHED TURNKEY AND READY FOR SHORT-TERM LEASE. Available May 1 - September 30. Perfect for someone relocating to the area. Ground Floor Condo with Beautiful Views of the Inner Courtyard Gardens.
1 Unit Available
255 46TH AVENUE
255 46th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4167 sqft
Not Available June, July, August 2020. VACATION RENTAL!! Sleeps 16. Stunning home on the Sand! The ULTIMATE IN COASTAL LUXURY AWAITS. This waterfront estate of over 4,000 sq. ft is the perfect modern coastal luxury design.
1 Unit Available
7100 SUNSET WAY
7100 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF FRONT CONDO on the 4th floor. Stunning BEACH & SUNSET VIEWS every day from Balcony, Living Room, Master Bedroom & Kitchen! This furnished 2 Bed, 2 Beth unit with inside washer & dryer is ready for new tenant.
1 Unit Available
6000 2ND STREET E
6000 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
705 sqft
Sylvette Condo updated spacious one bed one bath condo fully furnished. Short walk to the beach. There are two pools. Restaurants and shopping galore nearby. No carpet here and no car needed. One assigned parking space.
1 Unit Available
4950 GULF BOULEVARD
4950 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1805 sqft
Absolutely beautiful direct full views of the Gulf of Mexico from this 8th floor condo. Well maintained unit in a delightful settings. Enjoy all St. Pete Beach has to offer. You are but a walk out to the soft inviting sand.
Belle Vista
1 Unit Available
4220 GULF BOULEVARD
4220 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation rental directly on the beach! Rate is per week, not per month. Saturday check in only, see below for available dates. Fully furnished turnkey condo. 1 bedroom, sleeps 4 adults. 1st and 2nd floor units available.
1 Unit Available
7115 COQUINA WAY
7115 Coquina Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
838 sqft
Welcome to THE perfect getaway! Enjoy this bright & spacious St.
Results within 1 mile of St. Pete Beach
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.
