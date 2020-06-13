Apartment List
/
FL
/
st pete beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:27 PM

116 Apartments for rent in St. Pete Beach, FL with garage

St. Pete Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Belle Vista
1 Unit Available
3535 Belle Vista Dr
3535 Belle Vista Drive East, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1770 sqft
This waterfront house is all about the neighborhood! Located in Belle Vista, 3/2 home with dock on large private double lot. Beautifully landscaped. Million dollar neighborhood, Unique older home. Fully furnished, well equipped.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5000 Gulf Blvd Apt 702
5000 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Contact Daniel Heroux 727-242-0431 Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Seasonal Condominium on 7th Floor Overlooking Gulf of Mexico. Pool, Private Garage parking for 1, Shopping, Restaurants, and so much More. Home away from Home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8707 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE
8707 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3070 sqft
RIDICULOUSLY UPSCALE TOWNHOME 10 FEET FROM INTRACOASTAL, this beautiful 3 story townhome has open water views from 3 large decks, living room and kitchen. Step off back deck into pool or boat dock.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Vina Del Mar Island
1 Unit Available
261 N JULIA CIRCLE
261 North Julia Circle, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1590 sqft
This home is in a great location in St Pete Beach and it has a whole lot of space! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A formal dining room and spacious living room. The large kitchen opens up to a family room for entertaining.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
255 46TH AVENUE
255 46th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4167 sqft
Not Available June, July, August 2020. VACATION RENTAL!! Sleeps 16. Stunning home on the Sand! The ULTIMATE IN COASTAL LUXURY AWAITS. This waterfront estate of over 4,000 sq. ft is the perfect modern coastal luxury design.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bahia Shores
1 Unit Available
750 59TH AVENUE
750 59th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2172 sqft
Enjoy your morning coffee, cocktail or dinner on the spacious waterfront patio with pool or the boat dock, and watch the dolphins swimming in the bay.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
447 80TH AVENUE
447 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1496 sqft
Beach Block single family home. With in walking distance to downtown St. Pete Beach, shopping, and many fine restaurants. All terrazzo flooring gives that Floridian feeling. Very comfortable and nicely appointed furnishings.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Three Palms Point
1 Unit Available
6482 1ST PALM POINT
6482 1st Palm Point Street, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1599 sqft
Relax in this completely renovated home with expansive open water views. The open floor plan hosts to easy entertaining. Just a short walk to the beach, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 18

Last updated August 16 at 06:08pm
Vina Del Mar Island
1 Unit Available
2353 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
2353 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1118 sqft
Great old style ranch home, terrazzo floors, maple cabinets and newer appliances. large living room, Florida room and a screened porch. 1 car garage with washer and dryer. Central A/C, just 5 blocks to the beach.
Results within 1 mile of St. Pete Beach

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
5613 Escondida Blvd. S.
5613 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1670 sqft
5613 Escondida Blvd. S. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath golf course fronting townhome in exclusive Playa Escondida - This townhome is in exclusive Playa Escondida, a highly sought after community in Isla Del Sol.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6268 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S
6268 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
890 sqft
Vacation Rental! Incredible ground floor villa with water views of Tampa Bay and waterside pool! All tile floors with your comfort in mind. This part of paradise located in the Isla Del Sol community at Palma Del Mar boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY
1101 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2014 sqft
Just Listed: This Beautiful and Updated town home on the Island of Tierra Verde features 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
401 MADEIRA CIRCLE
401 Madeira Circle, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1585 sqft
Tierra Verde Town home. Palms of Tierra is a waterfront community with heated pool and spa, tennis courts and fitness center. This nicely updated town home has three bedrooms and three full baths.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
1109 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1109 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1918 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed 2 1/2 bath Pelican Isle townhome situated in Tierra Verde directly across the street from downtown Tierra Verde and only minutes away from the spectacular Fort DeSoto Beaches.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
1581 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1581 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
Beautiful townhouse overlooking Tampa Bay. Includes garage, 2 additional parking spaces, boat slip w/ lift, located on the beautiful islands of Tierra Verde. Just outside your door is an 18 mile biking or walking path.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
795 COLLANY ROAD
795 Collany Road, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2786 sqft
EXPERIENCE THIS LEASING OPPORTUNITY IN SUNSET POINTE AT COLLANY KEY. This exclusive gated Gulf Front community is located on deed restricted island of Tierra Verde. This 3 bed/3.5 baths has waterfront views, mesmerizing sunsets and a private beach.
Results within 5 miles of St. Pete Beach

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Bayview
1 Unit Available
3123 39th St S Apt C
3123 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
720 sqft
Conveniently located 1 bedroom/1 bath Villa with Garage & Laundry room! Just minutes from our beautiful Pinellas Beaches and Five minutes from Down Town St Pete, shopping and more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
South Pinellas
1 Unit Available
10168 Grand Oak Circle
10168 Grand Oak Cir, Seminole, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2941 sqft
HUGE COMPLETELY PRIVACY FENCED YARD! PETS WELCOME! Stunning 4 bedroom plus LOFT in The Cove at Bay Pines in St. Petersburg! This custom built single family home features an open kitchen overlooking dining area and family room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mel-Tan Heights
1 Unit Available
1600 31st Street South
1600 31st Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1980 sqft
This large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house with 2 car garage has large eat in kitchen, separate large dining room, living room 4 large bedrooms and washer/dryer room. This is a great house and just went on the market for rent.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72
6400 46th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1630 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Townhome in Willow Lakes - CALL AGENT directly @ 813-407-8990 This spacious 3/2/1car town home features hardwood floor in living area, open kitchen with large breakfast bar and high ceilings.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bayway Isles
1 Unit Available
4961 BACOPA LANE S
4961 Bacopa Ln S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Amazing Waterfront Condo in BACOPA BAY. Luxury Remodeled Rental Condo with updated quality interior. New tile plank flooring throughout. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,340 sqft $2,500 per month unfurnished. Available for 12 month period.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
5036 OXFORD AVENUE N
5036 Oxford Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1252 sqft
Professionally renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath with garage lakefront home located in 7 min to Downtown of St.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Central Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4411 4th Ave N
4411 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in St. Petersburg. Prime Location mins to downtown- Bus access near by, close to Shopping! This home sits on a beautiful quiet brick road in central oak park area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Jungle Terrace
1 Unit Available
3498 68TH STREET N
3498 68th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
968 sqft
New Listing! Beautiful Tyrone area 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Brand new flooring and appliances have been installed. This unfurnished home features an open floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in St. Pete Beach, FL

St. Pete Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Pete Beach 3 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach Apartments with Balcony
St. Pete Beach Apartments with GarageSt. Pete Beach Apartments with GymSt. Pete Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Pete Beach Apartments with ParkingSt. Pete Beach Apartments with Pool
St. Pete Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Pete Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Pete Beach Furnished ApartmentsSt. Pete Beach Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa