Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:20 AM

178 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Pete Beach, FL

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
426 80TH AVENUE
426 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
795 sqft
Come live the beach life in St Pete Beach! Furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. Queen bed in Master bedroom, twin bed in 2nd bedroom. Spacious bedrooms with closets. 2 homes on property, the back 'guest home' is for rent. On-site laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Boca Ciega Isle
1 Unit Available
1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE
1295 Boca Ciega Isle Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
888 sqft
Location, location, location! The highly sought after neighborhood of Boca Ciega Isle is on a quaint Island off the beaten path with approximately only 80 homes on it, close to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Boca Ciega Isle
1 Unit Available
515 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE
515 Boca Ciega Isle Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1148 sqft
Charming mid century modern Florida block home on Boca Ciega Isle(st Pete Beach). 2 bedrooms one bath with a florida room that could be a home office. Newly refinished terrazzo floors throughout and NO carpet. Wall unit a/c's, ceiling fans.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pass-a-Grille Beach
1 Unit Available
2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY
2606 Pass a Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
$1,500
600 sqft
Just minute from the sand and sun. Walk-able neighborhood, great for biking, and grilling. Pets are allowed with additional fees. Easy access to the beach, that is famous for its exclusivity and powder sand.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
6201 2ND STREET E
6201 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
805 sqft
.5 month Minimum Lease only ( end of the year and a few days/wk into the new year too. Starting Now. Sharp custom-designed furnished Turnkey Ground floor Condo with "In your face" wide water views.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Vina Del Mar Island
1 Unit Available
2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
2822 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3127 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY - 1 MONTH MINIMUM - Available 5/22/2020-9/8/2020. The perfect island getaway!! This gorgeously updated custom beach house is located on the Island of Vina Del Mar in Historic Pass-A-Grille and enjoys sunsets every night.
Results within 1 mile of St. Pete Beach
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
9 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
900 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
900 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2230 sqft
One minute from Gulf of Mexico, this waterfront home includes boat slip for large yacht or sailboat. Located on Grand Canal in boutique community, enjoy sunsets and carefree lifestyle. Restaurants and shopping easy walking distance.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5
9747 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
Studio
$795
600 sqft
9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Studio beach apartment available July 1st in Treasure Island - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Studio available now! Across from the beach in Treasure Island.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10220 Gulf Blvd unit 1
10220 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,195
605 sqft
Treasure Island Beach 1 Bedroom Apartment Available! Long Term! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-857-0303 Come check out this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located directly on Treasure Island Beach on Gulf Blvd! Beautifully updated

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
5613 Escondida Blvd. S.
5613 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1670 sqft
5613 Escondida Blvd. S. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath golf course fronting townhome in exclusive Playa Escondida - This townhome is in exclusive Playa Escondida, a highly sought after community in Isla Del Sol.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6210 SUN BOULEVARD
6210 Sun Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Casa Del Mar your Winter get away. Come and relax in the Warm Florida Sun. This fully furnished one bedroom one and a half bath condo is available for the February & March 2019 rental season Had a last minute cancellation.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6741 HIBISCUS AVENUE S
6741 Hibiscus Avenue South, Bear Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
724 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/1 bath to call home! Has a 1 car carport, a fenced back yard & close to shopping, restaurants and transit. Washer & dryer are included, tenant responsible for lawn care and all utilities. Tenants must pass a background check.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7882 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7882 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1575 sqft
Waterfront/Annual/Unfurnished Condo available in Harbourside community. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is available for immediate occupancy. Waterfront views from Master bedroom, Living/Dining room and Kitchen. New carpet has been installed.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
401 MADEIRA CIRCLE
401 Madeira Circle, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1585 sqft
Tierra Verde Town home. Palms of Tierra is a waterfront community with heated pool and spa, tennis courts and fitness center. This nicely updated town home has three bedrooms and three full baths.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7974 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1145 sqft
Furnished Annual Harbourside rental. This Western facing, 5th Floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo, overlooks the Intracoastal waterway.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
1581 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1581 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
Beautiful townhouse overlooking Tampa Bay. Includes garage, 2 additional parking spaces, boat slip w/ lift, located on the beautiful islands of Tierra Verde. Just outside your door is an 18 mile biking or walking path.
Results within 5 miles of St. Pete Beach
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central Plaza
22 Units Available
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,335
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Greater Pinellas Point
9 Units Available
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Greater Pinellas Point
16 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$810
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Gulfport
14 Units Available
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$980
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Greater Pinellas Point
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$782
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1069 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in St. Pete Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in St. Pete Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

