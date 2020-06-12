/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:22 AM
185 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in St. Pete Beach, FL
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6363 Gulf Winds Dr
6363 Gulf Winds Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1335 sqft
Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this Spacious Sylvette 2 bed 2 bath completely remodeled, New windows, Gourmet kitchen, granite counters, Stainless appliances, Tile in common areas and newly polished terrazzo floors in the bedrooms, No Carpet!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5000 Gulf Blvd Apt 702
5000 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Contact Daniel Heroux 727-242-0431 Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Seasonal Condominium on 7th Floor Overlooking Gulf of Mexico. Pool, Private Garage parking for 1, Shopping, Restaurants, and so much More. Home away from Home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
505 66TH AVENUE
505 66th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
830 sqft
Updated LONG TERM lease waiting for your furnishings! Located on the top floor in the center of the building, with parking space in front of the unit. Open living with new Gray Kitchen cabinets with Rich Granite countertops with a kitchen bar.
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
420 64TH AVENUE
420 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1131 sqft
3 MONTH MIN RENTAL AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Stunning water & island views. YOU COULD WALK TO THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2-BR 2-BA CORNER UNIT. FULLY FURNISHED.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5396 GULF BOULEVARD
5396 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1180 sqft
This Spacious Beach-Front 2/2 Condo on St Pete Beach is offered fully furnished.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5575 GULF BOULEVARD
5575 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1350 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL! BEAUTIFUL UPDATED CONDO LOCATED ON INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY. Two spacious bedrooms and two full baths in this turnkey condo with an open bright floorplan.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3820 GULF BOULEVARD
3820 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1280 sqft
Fantastic condo for rent in the heart of St. Pete Beach. This beautifully furnished unit is ready to go, just bring your bags. Right up from the Don Cesar! The unit has 2 nice sized balconies attached to the bedrooms.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
7100 SUNSET WAY
7100 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1180 sqft
DIRECT GULF FRONT CONDO on the 4th floor. Stunning BEACH & SUNSET VIEWS every day from Balcony, Living Room, Master Bedroom & Kitchen! This furnished 2 Bed, 2 Beth unit with inside washer & dryer is ready for new tenant.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9495 BLIND PASS ROAD
9495 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1175 sqft
WATERFRONT CORNER UNIT CONDO vacation rental in luxury gated waterfront community YACHT & TENNIS CLUB OF ST PETE BEACH, just steps from the crystal sands of our award winning beaches. AVAILABLE JAN/FEB/MAR/APR 2021 ONLY. NO PETS/NO SMOKING.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Three Palms Point
1 Unit Available
6482 1ST PALM POINT
6482 1st Palm Point Street, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1599 sqft
Relax in this completely renovated home with expansive open water views. The open floor plan hosts to easy entertaining. Just a short walk to the beach, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
7115 COQUINA WAY
7115 Coquina Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
838 sqft
Welcome to THE perfect getaway! Enjoy this bright & spacious St.
1 of 18
Last updated August 16 at 06:08pm
Vina Del Mar Island
1 Unit Available
2353 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
2353 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1118 sqft
Great old style ranch home, terrazzo floors, maple cabinets and newer appliances. large living room, Florida room and a screened porch. 1 car garage with washer and dryer. Central A/C, just 5 blocks to the beach.
Results within 1 mile of St. Pete Beach
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
10 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sunset Beach
1 Unit Available
7650 Bayshore Dr
7650 Bayshore Drive, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1430 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this Wide open gulf and Beach views from the 11th floor of this spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo at mansions by the sea. Direct beach front condo with 60' balcony.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7645 Sun Island Dr S
7645 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6059 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1140 sqft
This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom Vista Verde East condo overlooks the fairway of the 18-hole championship golf course managed by the Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club. The condo boasts vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring and a private balcony.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S
6322 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
890 sqft
Direct wide open water front views from every window. The best building in Palma Del Mar. Minutes to Ft De Soto and Beaches. This condo is conveniently located on the 4th floor close to the elevators with covered under building parking.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7902 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1145 sqft
HARBOURSIDE - Waterfront Gated Island Community, EZ access to Beaches, Shopping, Restaurants, Downtown.Unfurnished/Yearly Lease, 2 BR, 2 BA, Desirable West Water Views On Boca Ciega Bay Intracoastal.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Paradise Island
1 Unit Available
500 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY
500 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1308 sqft
12 month lease available for this fully furnished unit in desirable Treasure Island Tennis & Yacht Club.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
557 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
557 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in the highly desirable Tierre Verde. This unit boasts a huge great room and a large dining area that flows off from the open kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6020 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1075 sqft
Fabulous, light and bright, 1st floor villa in Vista Verde West with tons of updates and amenities. It’s the perfect place for you and your family to kick back and soak up some Florida sunshine.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6141 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1145 sqft
This 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde North condo, located on the 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, truly inspires rest and relaxation. It is a convenient first floor unit.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6105 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6105 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Large, sunny 2 bedroom/2 bath with den Club Bahia condo in Building 17. Beautiful water views from three balconies. Sun, fun and a good time will be had by all. Take advantage of everything Florida has to offer.
