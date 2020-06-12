/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
116 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Unit Available
3820 GULF BOULEVARD
3820 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1280 sqft
Please Note: LEASED Dec. 2019 thru March 2020. (3-month minimum stay required.) FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, 6th floor CONDO DIRECTLY ON THE GULF OF MEXICO! Uninterrupted VIEWS OF THE BEACH & AWESOME SUNSETS.
1 Unit Available
6363 Gulf Winds Dr
6363 Gulf Winds Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1335 sqft
Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this Spacious Sylvette 2 bed 2 bath completely remodeled, New windows, Gourmet kitchen, granite counters, Stainless appliances, Tile in common areas and newly polished terrazzo floors in the bedrooms, No Carpet!
1 Unit Available
5000 Gulf Blvd Apt 702
5000 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Contact Daniel Heroux 727-242-0431 Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Seasonal Condominium on 7th Floor Overlooking Gulf of Mexico. Pool, Private Garage parking for 1, Shopping, Restaurants, and so much More. Home away from Home.
1 Unit Available
426 80TH AVENUE
426 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
795 sqft
Come live the beach life in St Pete Beach! Furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. Queen bed in Master bedroom, twin bed in 2nd bedroom. Spacious bedrooms with closets. 2 homes on property, the back 'guest home' is for rent. On-site laundry.
Boca Ciega Isle
1 Unit Available
1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE
1295 Boca Ciega Isle Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
888 sqft
Location, location, location! The highly sought after neighborhood of Boca Ciega Isle is on a quaint Island off the beaten path with approximately only 80 homes on it, close to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc.
1 Unit Available
505 66TH AVENUE
505 66th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
830 sqft
Updated LONG TERM lease waiting for your furnishings! Located on the top floor in the center of the building, with parking space in front of the unit. Open living with new Gray Kitchen cabinets with Rich Granite countertops with a kitchen bar.
Boca Ciega Isle
1 Unit Available
515 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE
515 Boca Ciega Isle Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1148 sqft
Charming mid century modern Florida block home on Boca Ciega Isle(st Pete Beach). 2 bedrooms one bath with a florida room that could be a home office. Newly refinished terrazzo floors throughout and NO carpet. Wall unit a/c's, ceiling fans.
1 Unit Available
420 64TH AVENUE
420 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1131 sqft
3 MONTH MIN RENTAL AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Stunning water & island views. YOU COULD WALK TO THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2-BR 2-BA CORNER UNIT. FULLY FURNISHED.
1 Unit Available
620 70TH AVENUE
620 70th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Seasonal newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath furnished condo. Everything is all new. Shiny Terrazzo floors throughout, step in shower, no stairs and no carpet. New kitchen and appliances. New efficient central heat and air.
1 Unit Available
5396 GULF BOULEVARD
5396 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1180 sqft
This Spacious Beach-Front 2/2 Condo on St Pete Beach is offered fully furnished.
1 Unit Available
5575 GULF BOULEVARD
5575 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1350 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL! BEAUTIFUL UPDATED CONDO LOCATED ON INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY. Two spacious bedrooms and two full baths in this turnkey condo with an open bright floorplan.
1 Unit Available
6800 SUNSET WAY
6800 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
780 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. THIS IS NOT AN ANNUAL RENTAL. Guest will be charged: Booking fee: $59.00, 13% tourist/sales tax, $250 exit cleaning fee, $500 damage deposit. Prices Vary Seasonally. Weekly Rates Available.
1 Unit Available
7100 SUNSET WAY
7100 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1180 sqft
DIRECT GULF FRONT CONDO on the 4th floor. Stunning BEACH & SUNSET VIEWS every day from Balcony, Living Room, Master Bedroom & Kitchen! This furnished 2 Bed, 2 Beth unit with inside washer & dryer is ready for new tenant.
1 Unit Available
447 80TH AVENUE
447 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1496 sqft
Beach Block single family home. With in walking distance to downtown St. Pete Beach, shopping, and many fine restaurants. All terrazzo flooring gives that Floridian feeling. Very comfortable and nicely appointed furnishings.
Pass-a-Grille Beach
1 Unit Available
2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY
2802 Pass a Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath semi-private home is walking distance to all you will need during your stay. Charming shops, local art galleries, groceries stores, the fishing pier, notable restaurants, beautiful beaches and more.
1 Unit Available
9495 BLIND PASS ROAD
9495 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1175 sqft
WATERFRONT CORNER UNIT CONDO vacation rental in luxury gated waterfront community YACHT & TENNIS CLUB OF ST PETE BEACH, just steps from the crystal sands of our award winning beaches. AVAILABLE JAN/FEB/MAR/APR 2021 ONLY. NO PETS/NO SMOKING.
Three Palms Point
1 Unit Available
6482 1ST PALM POINT
6482 1st Palm Point Street, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1599 sqft
Relax in this completely renovated home with expansive open water views. The open floor plan hosts to easy entertaining. Just a short walk to the beach, shopping and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
7115 COQUINA WAY
7115 Coquina Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
838 sqft
Welcome to THE perfect getaway! Enjoy this bright & spacious St.
Vina Del Mar Island
1 Unit Available
2353 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
2353 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1118 sqft
Great old style ranch home, terrazzo floors, maple cabinets and newer appliances. large living room, Florida room and a screened porch. 1 car garage with washer and dryer. Central A/C, just 5 blocks to the beach.
Results within 1 mile of St. Pete Beach
Verified
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified
9 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD
5724 La Puerta Del Sol Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
960 sqft
Great find, great location for this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished annual rental. You can watch the golfers enjoying the beautiful Isla Golf Coarse, right from your second floor porch.
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6268 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S
6268 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
890 sqft
Vacation Rental! Incredible ground floor villa with water views of Tampa Bay and waterside pool! All tile floors with your comfort in mind. This part of paradise located in the Isla Del Sol community at Palma Del Mar boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 Unit Available
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207
1328 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1025 sqft
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 Available 08/01/20 2/2 Furnished Condo in Pasadena Cove. Near beach. Nice amenities! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - Furnished Condo. 2nd floor, elevator building in gated community.
