Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

111 Apartments for rent in St. Pete Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some St. Pete Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
620 70th Ave Apt 1
620 70th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Call George fly at 727 258 1880 about this newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath, fully furnished with private courtyard sitting area. Assigned parking, steps to the beach.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Belle Vista
3535 Belle Vista Dr
3535 Belle Vista Drive East, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1770 sqft
This waterfront house is all about the neighborhood! Located in Belle Vista, 3/2 home with dock on large private double lot. Beautifully landscaped. Million dollar neighborhood, Unique older home. Fully furnished, well equipped.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6650 Sunset Way Apt 220
6650 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Joe Nix at 727 687 0555 about this Silver Sands direct Gulf Front 2 bed 2 bath condo on the sand! Gorgeous open views of the Gulf. This unit has been recently updated.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5000 Gulf Blvd Apt 702
5000 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Contact Daniel Heroux 727-242-0431 Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Seasonal Condominium on 7th Floor Overlooking Gulf of Mexico. Pool, Private Garage parking for 1, Shopping, Restaurants, and so much More. Home away from Home.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7000 Beach Plaza - #607
7000 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
7000 Beach Plaza - #607 - LO - Please call Drew Carlyle at (727) 420-6973 for more information on this condo. Spectacular Gulf front St Pete Beach condo with 270 degree panoramic views.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7150 SUNSET WAY
7150 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1160 sqft
BEACH SIDE ON THE GULF OF MEXICO***AWESOME*** WATER & CITY VIEWS FROM THIS 6TH FLOOR REMODELED ENVOY POINT CONDOMINIUM HOME IN ST. PETE BEACH.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
456 85TH AVENUE
456 85th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1518 sqft
Here's your chance to live close to the beach! Just steps away from the Gulf of Mexico and the beautiful sand of St Pete Beach. This immaculately clean home has over 1500 heated square feet and is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pass-a-Grille Beach
113 CABRILLO AVENUE
113 Cabrillo Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
6068 sqft
Very Rare Opportunity to Lease this lavish Cabrillo Condo penthouse, an opulent residence that blends European elegance with Art Deco sophistication.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pass-a-Grille Beach
2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY
2606 Pass a Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
$1,500
600 sqft
Just minute from the sand and sun. Walk-able neighborhood, great for biking, and grilling. Pets are allowed with additional fees. Easy access to the beach, that is famous for its exclusivity and powder sand.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6800 SUNSET WAY
6800 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
780 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. THIS IS NOT AN ANNUAL RENTAL. Guest will be charged: Booking fee: $59.00, 13% tourist/sales tax, $250 exit cleaning fee, $500 damage deposit. Prices Vary Seasonally. Weekly Rates Available.

1 of 27

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
6201 2ND STREET E
6201 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
805 sqft
.5 month Minimum Lease only ( end of the year and a few days/wk into the new year too. Starting Now. Sharp custom-designed furnished Turnkey Ground floor Condo with "In your face" wide water views.

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Vina Del Mar Island
2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
2822 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3127 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY - 1 MONTH MINIMUM - Available 5/22/2020-9/8/2020. The perfect island getaway!! This gorgeously updated custom beach house is located on the Island of Vina Del Mar in Historic Pass-A-Grille and enjoys sunsets every night.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
255 46TH AVENUE
255 46th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4167 sqft
Not Available June, July, August 2020. VACATION RENTAL!! Sleeps 16. Stunning home on the Sand! The ULTIMATE IN COASTAL LUXURY AWAITS. This waterfront estate of over 4,000 sq. ft is the perfect modern coastal luxury design.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bahia Shores
750 59TH AVENUE
750 59th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2172 sqft
Enjoy your morning coffee, cocktail or dinner on the spacious waterfront patio with pool or the boat dock, and watch the dolphins swimming in the bay.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7100 SUNSET WAY
7100 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF FRONT CONDO on the 4th floor. Stunning BEACH & SUNSET VIEWS every day from Balcony, Living Room, Master Bedroom & Kitchen! This furnished 2 Bed, 2 Beth unit with inside washer & dryer is ready for new tenant.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Belle Vista
4220 GULF BOULEVARD
4220 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation rental directly on the beach! Rate is per week, not per month. Saturday check in only, see below for available dates. Fully furnished turnkey condo. 1 bedroom, sleeps 4 adults. 1st and 2nd floor units available.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9495 BLIND PASS ROAD
9495 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1175 sqft
WATERFRONT CORNER UNIT CONDO vacation rental in luxury gated waterfront community YACHT & TENNIS CLUB OF ST PETE BEACH, just steps from the crystal sands of our award winning beaches. AVAILABLE JAN/FEB/MAR/APR 2021 ONLY. NO PETS/NO SMOKING.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Three Palms Point
6482 1ST PALM POINT
6482 1st Palm Point Street, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1599 sqft
Relax in this completely renovated home with expansive open water views. The open floor plan hosts to easy entertaining. Just a short walk to the beach, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7115 COQUINA WAY
7115 Coquina Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
838 sqft
Welcome to THE perfect getaway! Enjoy this bright & spacious St.

1 of 18

Last updated August 16 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Vina Del Mar Island
2353 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
2353 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1118 sqft
Great old style ranch home, terrazzo floors, maple cabinets and newer appliances. large living room, Florida room and a screened porch. 1 car garage with washer and dryer. Central A/C, just 5 blocks to the beach.
Results within 1 mile of St. Pete Beach
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
857 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
8 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1695 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1450 sqft
Live in this beautiful resort style gated community in Tierra Verde. 3 bedrooms (one currently used as a den) waterfront community with great amenities and a peaceful waterfront view.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
103 1st St. E #309
103 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
Stunning Waterfront Furnished Condo Annual Rental - 2/2 Village at Tierra Verde - ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in St. Pete Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some St. Pete Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

