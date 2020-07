Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Great 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath 2 story townhome in Ashford Park. Enjoy the fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, great room with separate dining area, and nice size bedrooms, all upstairs along with laundry room with full-size washer and dryer! This is a great community with a community pool, playground, tennis courts and a pond with walking path. Great neighborhood with fantastic schools, close to the 417, minutes from Winter Park, UCF, Full Sail, Valencia East Campus and shopping.