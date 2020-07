Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

4232 Rocky Ridge Pl Available 05/01/20 Fantastic 3 BR pool home with Many upgrades - Available April 30 - To schedule a showing text Chris at 321-277-7609



You have to see this gorgeous pool home to appreciate it. It features a recently renovated kitchen with brand new granite counters, oak cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances.



The house features a split plan with the master bedroom and bath (also recently updated with brand new granite counters with oak cabinets) on the left side of the home with the other 2 bedrooms on the right side. In the middle is the spacious family room which leads to a beautiful sparkling pool which is screened.



The back yard is fenced and the 2 car garage is over sized. Add to that the location convenient to 417 and Lake Mary Blvd and this home has it all.



Application Fee is $45 per adult. A one time Administrative Fee of $100 is due upon lease signing. To schedule a showing text Chris at 321-277-7609



(RLNE2806082)