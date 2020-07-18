Amenities

garage pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking playground pool garage

3571 Caruso Place Available 08/07/20 2 story townhome! 3571 Caruso Pl Oviedo, FL 32765- Hawthorne Glen - GREAT LOCATION- IN HAWTHORNE GLEN!



Beautiful and well maintained townhome available for move in August. Home has all tile flooring on 1st floor!Kitchen has beautiful cherry 42in cabinets! Open Living/dining room area with sliding glass door to the back! 1/2 bath on 1st floor! Comfortable bedrooms all on 2nd floor in a split plan! Convenient upstairs laundry closet! Main bathroom has plenty of room with double sink! Enjoy convenient community amenities like pool area and playground.



Oviedo boasts a wonderful community center, new Oviedo on the Park, shopping (Oviedo Mall), and easy access to all parts of the city via major roads. Includes lawn care! Don't miss out and call for your private viewing today! Will not last!



***** THIS IS A TENANT OCCUPIED PROPERTY & SHOWINGS MUST BE ARRANGED WITH A 24 HR NOTICE ******



CALL Rosa Vazquez at (321) 230-8775 or email at Rosav@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home! Property is tenant occupied so please do not disturb tenants.



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary - Carillon

Middle - Jackson

High - Hagerty

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



***STUDENTS ACCEPTED WITH 3+ YRS OF RENTAL HISTORY AND 2 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT. ***



*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3394761)