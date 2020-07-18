All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3571 Caruso Place

3571 Caruso Place · (321) 230-8775
Location

3571 Caruso Place, Seminole County, FL 32765

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3571 Caruso Place · Avail. Aug 7

$1,675

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1480 sqft

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
3571 Caruso Place Available 08/07/20 2 story townhome! 3571 Caruso Pl Oviedo, FL 32765- Hawthorne Glen - GREAT LOCATION- IN HAWTHORNE GLEN!

Beautiful and well maintained townhome available for move in August. Home has all tile flooring on 1st floor!Kitchen has beautiful cherry 42in cabinets! Open Living/dining room area with sliding glass door to the back! 1/2 bath on 1st floor! Comfortable bedrooms all on 2nd floor in a split plan! Convenient upstairs laundry closet! Main bathroom has plenty of room with double sink! Enjoy convenient community amenities like pool area and playground.

Oviedo boasts a wonderful community center, new Oviedo on the Park, shopping (Oviedo Mall), and easy access to all parts of the city via major roads. Includes lawn care! Don't miss out and call for your private viewing today! Will not last!

***** THIS IS A TENANT OCCUPIED PROPERTY & SHOWINGS MUST BE ARRANGED WITH A 24 HR NOTICE ******

CALL Rosa Vazquez at (321) 230-8775 or email at Rosav@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home! Property is tenant occupied so please do not disturb tenants.

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Carillon
Middle - Jackson
High - Hagerty
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

***STUDENTS ACCEPTED WITH 3+ YRS OF RENTAL HISTORY AND 2 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT. ***

*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3394761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3571 Caruso Place have any available units?
3571 Caruso Place has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3571 Caruso Place have?
Some of 3571 Caruso Place's amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3571 Caruso Place currently offering any rent specials?
3571 Caruso Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3571 Caruso Place pet-friendly?
No, 3571 Caruso Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 3571 Caruso Place offer parking?
Yes, 3571 Caruso Place offers parking.
Does 3571 Caruso Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3571 Caruso Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3571 Caruso Place have a pool?
Yes, 3571 Caruso Place has a pool.
Does 3571 Caruso Place have accessible units?
No, 3571 Caruso Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3571 Caruso Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3571 Caruso Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3571 Caruso Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3571 Caruso Place does not have units with air conditioning.
