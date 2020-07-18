All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:10 AM

2504 GRASSY POINT DRIVE

2504 Grassy Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
nice 2-2 Lake Mary condo with fresh paint and tile through out. ready immediately across from pool and rec center. the stairs leading up to this second floor condo over look a peaceful pond. the neutral tile throughout makes it easy to decorate and clean. Each bedroom has a walk in closet, separate baths, and separated by the great room with tall ceilings combining the living, dining, and kitchen for an open, spacious feel. The Kitchen has a bar counter and door to the Laundry Room. The balcony off the main room faces North to keep you in the cool shade and look across to the community center with pool area. Regency Park at Lake Mary is a gated community with 2 pools, tennis, playground, community and fitness center and a water front community with a fishing pier. Minutes away from Lake Mary Blvd and the 4, with restaurants, shops, banks, and Lake Mary SunRail. Please EMAIL for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

