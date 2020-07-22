2288 NORTHUMBRIA DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4/3, 3 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Backs up to wildlife preserve, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Island and Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Family Room, Master Bath has double vanity, Jacuzzi tub, separate glass shower and private toilet area, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Hookups Only, Carpet, Tile and Laminate Throughout Home, Walk In Closets, Tray Ceilings, Additional Storage, Sprinkler System, Screened Patio,Lawn Care Included,Exterior Pest Control Included, Pets Ok, NO SMOKING. Community Pool, Guard Gated Community, Year Built 2005/ 2555 Sqft.