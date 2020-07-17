All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

202 Tollgate Trail

202 Tollgate Trail · (407) 343-8137
Location

202 Tollgate Trail, Seminole County, FL 32750

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 Tollgate Trail · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1950 sqft

Amenities

Newly Renovated Pool Home in the Woodlands - Totally renovated home, 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with many entertaining areas, covered and huge screened pool ready for you on our hot summer days. Brand new custom kitchen that is a chefs dream with a large granite peninsula and a hard to find gas range for those who love to cook. Dining area, super large living area, plus a family room over looking the pool. Master bath has 2 closets a his and hers, a walk in shower but no tub. Ceiling fans through out to help with energy savings. Back yard is maintenance free and newly landscaped. Fenced yard plus a 2 car garage with openers and washer and dryer hookups. Contact Tara Chamberlain at 407-284-9466 to set an appointment. To make application on this property go to www.myrentalmove.com

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order..

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Tollgate Trail have any available units?
202 Tollgate Trail has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 Tollgate Trail have?
Some of 202 Tollgate Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Tollgate Trail currently offering any rent specials?
202 Tollgate Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Tollgate Trail pet-friendly?
No, 202 Tollgate Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 202 Tollgate Trail offer parking?
Yes, 202 Tollgate Trail offers parking.
Does 202 Tollgate Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Tollgate Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Tollgate Trail have a pool?
Yes, 202 Tollgate Trail has a pool.
Does 202 Tollgate Trail have accessible units?
No, 202 Tollgate Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Tollgate Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Tollgate Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Tollgate Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Tollgate Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
