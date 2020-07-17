202 Tollgate Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Newly Renovated Pool Home in the Woodlands - Totally renovated home, 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with many entertaining areas, covered and huge screened pool ready for you on our hot summer days. Brand new custom kitchen that is a chefs dream with a large granite peninsula and a hard to find gas range for those who love to cook. Dining area, super large living area, plus a family room over looking the pool. Master bath has 2 closets a his and hers, a walk in shower but no tub. Ceiling fans through out to help with energy savings. Back yard is maintenance free and newly landscaped. Fenced yard plus a 2 car garage with openers and washer and dryer hookups. Contact Tara Chamberlain at 407-284-9466 to set an appointment. To make application on this property go to www.myrentalmove.com



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order..



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5768016)