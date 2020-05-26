The Crest at Altamonte

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill tennis court parking car wash area dog grooming area online portal

Nestled in a beautiful, tree-filled neighborhood, Central Parkway offers a calm retreat from the frenzied pace of modern living without sacrificing access to everything you need to live a fulfilling life. With five distinctive floor plans ranging from one-bedroom apartments to two-bedroom townhomes, we are sure to have a layout that fits your lifestyle and needs. No matter which floor plan you choose, you'll enjoy a home with a variety of cabinetry selections, a private patio and a utility room with washer and dryer connections. Our residents have access to amenities that include tennis courts, a laundry facility and a barbecue and picnic area. You'll also enjoy the use of a large, pristine swimming pool, with a spacious sundeck where you can spend summer days relaxing in the sun. As a resident, you can stay fit with our modern fitness center that features both cardio and weight training equipment. Finding a home that offers the space you need in the location you want has never ...