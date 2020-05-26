All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:37 PM

The Crest at Altamonte

599 Calibre Crest Pkwy · (321) 241-3944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

599 Calibre Crest Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 86-103 · Avail. now

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 601 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 35-105 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1301 sqft

Unit 27-104 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1301 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Crest at Altamonte.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
parking
car wash area
dog grooming area
online portal
Nestled in a beautiful, tree-filled neighborhood, Central Parkway offers a calm retreat from the frenzied pace of modern living without sacrificing access to everything you need to live a fulfilling life. With five distinctive floor plans ranging from one-bedroom apartments to two-bedroom townhomes, we are sure to have a layout that fits your lifestyle and needs. No matter which floor plan you choose, you'll enjoy a home with a variety of cabinetry selections, a private patio and a utility room with washer and dryer connections. Our residents have access to amenities that include tennis courts, a laundry facility and a barbecue and picnic area. You'll also enjoy the use of a large, pristine swimming pool, with a spacious sundeck where you can spend summer days relaxing in the sun. As a resident, you can stay fit with our modern fitness center that features both cardio and weight training equipment. Finding a home that offers the space you need in the location you want has never ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 - 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500 or $87.50 (Sure Deposit)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee, $100 online admin fee (online applications only)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10 monthly per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Crest at Altamonte have any available units?
The Crest at Altamonte has 3 units available starting at $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does The Crest at Altamonte have?
Some of The Crest at Altamonte's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Crest at Altamonte currently offering any rent specials?
The Crest at Altamonte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Crest at Altamonte pet-friendly?
Yes, The Crest at Altamonte is pet friendly.
Does The Crest at Altamonte offer parking?
Yes, The Crest at Altamonte offers parking.
Does The Crest at Altamonte have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Crest at Altamonte offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Crest at Altamonte have a pool?
Yes, The Crest at Altamonte has a pool.
Does The Crest at Altamonte have accessible units?
No, The Crest at Altamonte does not have accessible units.
Does The Crest at Altamonte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Crest at Altamonte has units with dishwashers.
