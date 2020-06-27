174 Velveteen Place

Amenities

4/2 Home In East Oviedo - This roomy home in east Oviedo is 2,918 square feet, with 2,256 square feet under air. Separate living room, dining room and family rooms. Fully equipped kitchen with microwave and an island with 2nd sink and plenty of counter space. Split bedroom plan, laundry room, security system and screened porch with a huge backyard!



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227



(RLNE5625526)