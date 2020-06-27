All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM

174 Velveteen Place

174 Velveteen Place · (407) 896-1200 ext. 227
Location

174 Velveteen Place, Seminole County, FL 32766

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 174 Velveteen Place · Avail. now

$1,740

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2256 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4/2 Home In East Oviedo - This roomy home in east Oviedo is 2,918 square feet, with 2,256 square feet under air. Separate living room, dining room and family rooms. Fully equipped kitchen with microwave and an island with 2nd sink and plenty of counter space. Split bedroom plan, laundry room, security system and screened porch with a huge backyard!

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE5625526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Velveteen Place have any available units?
174 Velveteen Place has a unit available for $1,740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 174 Velveteen Place have?
Some of 174 Velveteen Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Velveteen Place currently offering any rent specials?
174 Velveteen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Velveteen Place pet-friendly?
No, 174 Velveteen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 174 Velveteen Place offer parking?
Yes, 174 Velveteen Place offers parking.
Does 174 Velveteen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Velveteen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Velveteen Place have a pool?
No, 174 Velveteen Place does not have a pool.
Does 174 Velveteen Place have accessible units?
No, 174 Velveteen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Velveteen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Velveteen Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Velveteen Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Velveteen Place does not have units with air conditioning.
