139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE

Move right into this spacious well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home in the Woodlands Community. The home offers a formal living room that can be used as an office, a split floor plan,and a large master suite with walk in closet and updated bathroom. The large family/dining room area with two sided fireplace opens up to a sunken Florida room with two skylights for plenty of natural light and lots of windows and glass french doors to bring the outdoor views in. Enjoy the outdoors from your large patio with beautiful mature landscaping, fenced yard and plenty of room for entertaining. The property is tucked back on a quiet street in the neighborhood, two car garage, a shed. Lawn care is included. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).