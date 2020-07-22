All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated March 25 2020 at 1:37 AM

139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE

139 Stoney Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

139 Stoney Ridge Drive, Seminole County, FL 32750

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move right into this spacious well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home in the Woodlands Community. The home offers a formal living room that can be used as an office, a split floor plan,and a large master suite with walk in closet and updated bathroom. The large family/dining room area with two sided fireplace opens up to a sunken Florida room with two skylights for plenty of natural light and lots of windows and glass french doors to bring the outdoor views in. Enjoy the outdoors from your large patio with beautiful mature landscaping, fenced yard and plenty of room for entertaining. The property is tucked back on a quiet street in the neighborhood, two car garage, a shed. Lawn care is included. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 STONEY RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle
Longwood, FL 32779

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach