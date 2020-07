Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym playground pool tennis court cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet access online portal pool table trash valet

Advenir at Gateway Lakes is a luxury apartment community that offers beautifully designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes featuring premium touches youll love. If you love staying active, youll be sure to appreciate our 24-hour gym, tennis court, and swimming pool. We have a playground for the little ones, and a bark park for your pets. Our apartments are spacious and have unique layouts, vaulted ceilings, wood plank flooring, and many other touches that give your home an air of luxury; youll feel the gentle embrace of our comfortable homes each time you come home for the day.