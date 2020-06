Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

A true tropical getaway! This two bed/two bath corner unit has vaulted ceilings and large windows allowing plenty of natural light to flow though. As you enter through the private tropical outdoor terrace this updated chic style villa is furnished to impress with a bright tropical feel. The master suite with a queen bed is located on the first floor, the guest bedroom with twin beds is located on the second level offering privacy for all. You will be a short walk to Lido’s gorgeous beach and St. Armand’s Circle to enjoy world class dining, entertaining and boutique shopping.