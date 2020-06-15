All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:36 PM

436 PHEASANT WAY

436 Pheasant Way · (941) 587-5667
Location

436 Pheasant Way, Sarasota, FL 34236
Bird Key

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4279 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
Gorgeous turnkey furnished single family home in the sought after Bird Key community. This home is European elegance at it's finest!! This is a custom built, two story home that boasts four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, large living room with stone fire place, separate dining room and a kitchen which opens to the family room. The kitchen has a cooking island, stone countertops, wood cabinets, Subzero fridge, pantry, gas range with double ovens and breakfast bar. The first floor large master bedroom has his and hers walk in closets and an on suite bathroom with marble bathtub, double sinks, walk in shower. Second floor has a game/media room with a pool table, theater seating and bar area. The home has travertine marble floors and wood floors in the bedrooms. Beautiful lush outdoor area with a salt water heated pool and several sitting areas to enjoy the outdoors. Private attached garage. Available for an annual rental at $8,500 per month or short term at $8,500 (off season) and $15,000 (high season). Two month minimum per the Bird Key Association. Owner will consider a very small dog with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Call the listing office today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 PHEASANT WAY have any available units?
436 PHEASANT WAY has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 PHEASANT WAY have?
Some of 436 PHEASANT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 PHEASANT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
436 PHEASANT WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 PHEASANT WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 PHEASANT WAY is pet friendly.
Does 436 PHEASANT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 436 PHEASANT WAY does offer parking.
Does 436 PHEASANT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 PHEASANT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 PHEASANT WAY have a pool?
Yes, 436 PHEASANT WAY has a pool.
Does 436 PHEASANT WAY have accessible units?
No, 436 PHEASANT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 436 PHEASANT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 PHEASANT WAY has units with dishwashers.
