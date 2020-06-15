436 PHEASANT WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool pool table garage media room

Gorgeous turnkey furnished single family home in the sought after Bird Key community. This home is European elegance at it's finest!! This is a custom built, two story home that boasts four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, large living room with stone fire place, separate dining room and a kitchen which opens to the family room. The kitchen has a cooking island, stone countertops, wood cabinets, Subzero fridge, pantry, gas range with double ovens and breakfast bar. The first floor large master bedroom has his and hers walk in closets and an on suite bathroom with marble bathtub, double sinks, walk in shower. Second floor has a game/media room with a pool table, theater seating and bar area. The home has travertine marble floors and wood floors in the bedrooms. Beautiful lush outdoor area with a salt water heated pool and several sitting areas to enjoy the outdoors. Private attached garage. Available for an annual rental at $8,500 per month or short term at $8,500 (off season) and $15,000 (high season). Two month minimum per the Bird Key Association. Owner will consider a very small dog with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Call the listing office today!!