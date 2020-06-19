All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 3417 Tallywood LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
3417 Tallywood LN
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:14 PM

3417 Tallywood LN

3417 Tallywood Lane · (813) 803-4610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3417 Tallywood Lane, Sarasota, FL 34237

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7133 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is in a 55+ community. MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount. All applicants must have over 500 credit score. Must have valid SSN. Pets allowed, 2 pet max, no bully breeds, $250 non refundable pet fee per pet plus $25/month per pet in pet rent. Documented ESA's and Service animals OK. No housing vouchers of any kind accepted at this time. Move in costs depend on move in date and FICO credit score. >500 = denial. 500-579 = 1.5 month's rent security. 580+ = 1 month's rent security. All applicants must have over a 500 credit score, credit score is based off of the lowest applicants score. Non resident guarantors must make 5x the rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Tallywood LN have any available units?
3417 Tallywood LN has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
Is 3417 Tallywood LN currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Tallywood LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Tallywood LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 3417 Tallywood LN is pet friendly.
Does 3417 Tallywood LN offer parking?
No, 3417 Tallywood LN does not offer parking.
Does 3417 Tallywood LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 Tallywood LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Tallywood LN have a pool?
No, 3417 Tallywood LN does not have a pool.
Does 3417 Tallywood LN have accessible units?
No, 3417 Tallywood LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Tallywood LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3417 Tallywood LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3417 Tallywood LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3417 Tallywood LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3417 Tallywood LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E
Sarasota, FL 34243
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue
Sarasota, FL 34238

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Dog Friendly Apartments
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity