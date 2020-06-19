3417 Tallywood LN

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is in a 55+ community. MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount. All applicants must have over 500 credit score. Must have valid SSN. Pets allowed, 2 pet max, no bully breeds, $250 non refundable pet fee per pet plus $25/month per pet in pet rent. Documented ESA's and Service animals OK. No housing vouchers of any kind accepted at this time. Move in costs depend on move in date and FICO credit score. >500 = denial. 500-579 = 1.5 month's rent security. 580+ = 1 month's rent security. All applicants must have over a 500 credit score, credit score is based off of the lowest applicants score. Non resident guarantors must make 5x the rental amount.